Can Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SUPREME) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SUPREME) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. In this article, we decided to focus on Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad is:

11% = RM8.9m ÷ RM84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 8.6% doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably goes some way in explaining Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's moderate 14% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad.

