U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1800
    -0.4860 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,645.20
    -1,271.28 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration's National Vaccine Mandate

·1 min read

First Liberty Institute represents several religious organizations in challenges to new OSHA rule targeting private employers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of the United States today issued a temporary stay blocking the Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 employees.

"We're pleased that the Supreme Court is preventing this unconstitutional mandate from going into effect, but we hope the court will strike it down to avoid a Constitutional crisis," said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "President Biden is not a king. He cannot federalize the nation's workforce and force employers to violate the conscience rights of their employees. We will continue to fight on behalf of our clients and the American people to protect them from this illegal, dangerous expansion of government power."

First Liberty Institute represents three prominent national religious ministries –the American Family Association, Answers in Genesis, and Daystar Television Network, – in related challenges to the mandate.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-court-blocks-biden-administrations-national-vaccine-mandate-301460956.html

SOURCE First Liberty Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Bill banning stock trading by lawmakers is 'fair for everyday people': Retail trader

    Momentum is growing to restrict stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses, as retail traders have been tracking politician trades and their performance.

  • Congress will ban lawmakers' stock trading 'with or without' Pelosi's help, lobbyist vows

    There could be momentum in Congress in the coming months to limit or even ban lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.

  • Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, allows it for health care workers

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued two highly anticipated rulings on Thursday, temporarily blocking a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but allowing a separate rule applying only to health care workers.

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities. Biden voiced disappointment with the conservative-majority court's decision to halt his administration's rule requiring vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees at businesses with at least 100 employees. Biden said it now is up to states and employers to decide whether to require workers "to take the simple and effective step of getting vaccinated."

  • FAA Issues 1,462 Flight Limits for 5G, Seeks to Limit Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators say they’ve made progress reducing the risk of flight disruptions from new 5G service that’s set to start Jan. 19, but at the same time they’ve issued almost 1,500 orders limiting flight operations across the country. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule f

  • SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again

    SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again

  • Thousands of federal inmates being released this week under law signed by Trump

    Thousands of federal inmates will be released this week in accordance with a law signed by former President Trump in 2018.

  • Mexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets

    Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Citigroup said on Tuesday it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all. "Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said.

  • McCarthy says Pelosi is the reason he's refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    Last May, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would be willing to testify about the conversation he had with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol attack.

  • Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

    The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The court’s orders Thursday came during a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant. The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

  • The fight to oust Louis DeJoy and his ‘disastrous’ austerity plan

    Unions, elected officials and others call for Trump appointee’s exit amid delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages from his truck, New York, April 2020. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters The US postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has drawn criticism over changes made to the US Postal Service since Donald Trump appointed him in May 2020, which have included delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts, along with financial co

  • Sinema Deals Death Blow to Biden’s Final Push to Suspend Filibuster

    Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema declared Thursday that she will not vote to suspend the filibuster in order to pass two voting bills championed by her party.

  • House Leaders Near Agreement on Stalled China Competition Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to move forward on a China competitiveness bill that would authorize billions of dollars in funding to bolster U.S. research and development as well as aid for the domestic semiconductor industry, according to a leadership aide.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Bl

  • Google, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit subpoenaed by House select committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed the parent companies of Google and Facebook as well as social media companies Twitter Inc. and Reddit Inc., the panel’s chairman said Thursday.

  • Manchin Just Gave Biden a Path for His Green Goals: ‘I’m Big on Nuclear’

    (Bloomberg) -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose opposition is threatening to derail President Joe Biden’s massive social-spending plan, wants to expand at least one of its climate provisions: a tax credit to keep nuclear plants operating.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the Flu

  • Sinema Reminds Biden He’s Wasting His Time on the Filibuster

    Drew AngererMinutes before President Joe Biden was set to travel to Capitol Hill to persuade Democrats to scrap current Senate rules for the sake of protecting voting rights, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) took to the Senate floor to give her president, her colleagues, and her country a simple answer: Nope.That Sinema opposes changing the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to pass legislation is not news. She has said so ever since Democrats took control of Congress last January.But the way Sinema timed he

  • What to know about Biden’s plan to ship Americans 1 billion free at-home COVID tests

    Last month, President Joe Biden announced that 500 million free at-home rapid tests for COVID would be mailed out to American homes. On Thursday, Biden announced that he was doubling that promise and would now ship out another 500 million -- to make 1 billion in total.

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden’s COVID rules for businesses

    The Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from implementing a vaccine-or-test mandate on large businesses, but it did allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the country.

  • House Democrats to combine 2 key bills in push for voting rights

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats the House Rules Committee was meeting Wednesday night to combine key provisions of two voting bills and pass the rule before sending it to the Senate for a vote.Why it matters: Pelosi's announcement in a letter to Democrats comes a day after President Biden called for a change to the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The new legisl