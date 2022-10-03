U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Supreme Court will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google

Jake Epstein,Lakshmi Varanasi
·1 min read
The US Supreme Court building stands in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2022
The US Supreme Court building stands in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2022Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday announced it will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

The case — Gonzalez v. Google — seeks to hold Google legally liable for a deadly 2015 Paris terrorist attack, alleging the tech giant recommended ISIS videos to users and boosted the terrorist group's recruitment.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have railed against the Section 230 protections, which protect tech companies from lawsuits targeted at user-created content.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

