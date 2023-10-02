Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored with new stamp

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on US Postal Service "Forever" stamps in 2023

The United States Postal Service on Monday released a new Forever Stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The stamp shows Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, 2020, in her black judicial robe and a white-lace collar. It was designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, with a Michael J. Deas oil painting based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

As the nation’s 107th U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg served on the high court from Aug. 10, 1993, until her death at age 87 of complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was succeeded by Amy Comey Barrett.

“Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice,” said USPS Board of Governors Chairman Roman Martinez IV. “She was a true pioneer, and it is our honor to celebrate her incredible legacy in this way. This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for.”

The stamp is available in panes of 20 at select post offices nationwide and online at usps.com/shopstamps, the USPS said in a news release.

The price of Forever stamps increased to 66 cents in July, the second increase this year.

