U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,200.11
    -8.01 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,638.18
    +37.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,653.92
    -102.41 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.63
    -12.21 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.64
    -0.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    -36.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    -0.70 (-2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0089 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0310 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4092
    -0.0079 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2600
    +0.7160 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,865.99
    +878.48 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.69
    +27.18 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Supreme Court limits US hacking law in landmark CFAA ruling

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

The Supreme Court has ruled that a police officer who searched a license plate database for an acquaintance in exchange for cash did not violate U.S. hacking laws.

The landmark ruling concludes a long-running case that clarifies the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or CFAA, by putting limits on what kind of conduct can be prosecuted.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Nathan Van Buren, a former Georgia police sergeant who brought the case. Van Buren was prosecuted on two counts, one for accepting a kickback for accessing the database as a serving police officer, and another for violating the CFAA. His first conviction was overturned, but the CFAA conviction was upheld — until today.

Although Van Buren was allowed to access the license plate database, the legal question became whether or not he had exceeded his authorized access.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court said that the CFAA "covers those who obtain information from particular areas in the computer — such as files, folders, or databases — to which their computer access does not extend," and that while Van Vuren "plainly flouted" the police department's rules for law enforcement purposes, he did not violate the CFAA, wrote Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote the majority opinion.

The CFAA was signed into law in 1986 to prosecute hackers who gain "unauthorized" access to a computer or network. But courts have been split on what "unauthorized" means. Legal experts have argued that a broad reading of the law could criminalize violating a site's terms of service, such as lying on a dating profile or sharing a password to a streaming service. The court said that the government's interpretation of the law "would attach criminal penalties to a breathtaking amount of commonplace computer activity."

Not all the justices agreed. "Without valid law enforcement purposes, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain that information," wrote Justice Thomas, who filed a dissenting opinion along with Justice Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Civil liberties experts said Congress should act to amend the CFAA following the court's ruling.

“This is an important and welcome decision that will help protect digital research and journalism that is urgently necessary. But more is needed," said Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute. "Congress should amend the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to eliminate any remaining uncertainty about the scope of the statute. It should also create a safe harbor for researchers and journalists who are working to study disinformation and discrimination online. Major technology companies should not have a veto over research and journalism that are manifestly in the public interest.”

The Supreme Court will hear its first big CFAA case

Recommended Stories

  • Tesco faces £2.5bn bill after European court ruling on equal pay case

    Supermarket shop floor workers’ pay can be compared to distribution centre staff in legal proceedings, the European Court of Justice has ruled in a defeat for Tesco over equal pay. The European Court of Justice said that an EU law could be relied on in making equal pay claims against their employer. Tesco is fighting an equal pay claim that argues its store workers, who are mostly women, are paid up to £3 an hour less than its warehouse and distribution centre workers, most of whom are men. The

  • Ant Gets Go-Ahead for Consumer Lending Unit in Sign of Thaw

    (Bloomberg) -- China is allowing Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to start operations at its consumer finance company, the first sign of progress after a regulatory crackdown torpedoed the fintech giant’s record listing.The unit, registered in Chongqing, will be allowed to lend to individuals, issue bonds and borrow from domestic financial institutions, according to a notice from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Thursday.The approval marks an important step in Ant’s overhaul as it

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end flat ahead of jobs data; AMC shares skyrocket in ‘meme stock’ resurgence

    Stock futures edged up Wednesday morning on the heels of a mixed session a day earlier, with the three major indexes struggling for direction at the start of June.

  • Australia Grows, Turkish Lira Slumps, Oil Still in Demand - What's Moving Markets

    Australia’s economy expands faster than expected, AMC AMC Entertainment soars and crude continues to push higher. It may be the other side of the planet, but investors could do worse than taking a look at Australia’s economic fundamentals. “The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday, after keeping its policies on hold.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • AMC stock pares losses after completing share-sale program to raise nearly $590 million

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell Thursday, but bounced sharply off their lows, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program, about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • Billionaire on Biden tax proposals: I don't worry about what ‘I can’t control’

    Billionaire Todd Boehly — co-founder and CEO of holding company Eldridge — did not take a position on the Biden administration's proposed tax hikes, saying he doesn't worry about "things I can't control."

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

    World stocks clung close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the release on Friday of U.S. jobs data, which should offer further clarity on whether the faster-than-expected pace of economic recovery can be sustained and what that might mean for monetary policy.

  • Elon Musk at it Again, Tweet Sends Samsung Publishing’s Shares Soaring

    Elon Musk’s tweet on Baby Shark sent Samsung Publishing’s shares rallying, with the stock price going up by 10% during South Korea’s trading session today.

  • AMC’s early loss is BlackBerry’s gain as meme stocks enter a BANG rotation

    The theater chain's second massive share sale in three days has your dad's mobile phone company spiking as retail traders start to move their money around the memes.

  • Dividends Are the Next Oil Catalyst. Here Are the Stocks that Could Benefit.

    The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.

  • Elizabeth Holmes asks court to exclude certain evidence from upcoming fraud trial

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is asking the federal judge overseeing her criminal fraud case to suppress evidence of customer complaints, test results, and findings from a 2016 regulatory agency report related to her now-defunct diagnostics startup because the company’s database containing its own test records was destroyed.

  • Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

    The Fed on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Steely Meme-Stock Short Sellers Stare Down $4.5 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt

  • A huge day for meme stocks sees Mudrick reportedly dump AMC stock, and Roaring Kitty returns to rally GameStop die-hards

    AMC stock proves twice that it cannot be diluted, and Keith Gill tweets again, sending GameStop back into $250 territory.

  • Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will eliminate the dollar from its oil fund to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions just two weeks before President Vladimir Putin holds his first summit meeting with U.S. leader Joe Biden.The National Wellbeing Fund will shift its dollar holdings into euros, yuan and gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.The dollar pared gains on the news Thursday before bouncing back as analysts said the immediate market impact is likely to be limited. The transfer will

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.