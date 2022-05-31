U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.25
    +18.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,161.00
    +190.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,696.75
    +50.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.10
    +10.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.41
    +0.74 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    -10.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.15 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9710
    +0.2950 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,888.83
    +339.14 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.38
    -1.68 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,455.45
    +175.65 (+0.64%)
     

Supreme Court pauses controversial Texas social media law

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Tech companies got their way in Texas on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court just blocked a controversial law that allows Texas residents and the attorney general to sue social media companies over their content-moderation decisions. The law, HB 20, prohibits tech platforms from removing or restricting content based on “the viewpoint represented in the user’s expression” and was designed with conservative claims of tech’s liberal ideological bias in mind.

HB 20 passed in September but has had a rocky ride through the courts in the months that followed. It was swiftly blocked by an injunction after passing, but a trio of federal appeals court judges paused the temporary injunction earlier this month in a surprise win for the law's proponents.

The Supreme Court ruling isn't the final word on HB 20, which still faces a lawsuit from two tech industry groups, the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice, challenging its constitutionality.

After the surprise decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals unblocked the law earlier in May, the tech trade groups asked the Supreme Court to intervene with an emergency stay. Justice Samuel Alito reviewed the request and ultimately brought the case to the broader Supreme Court for the interim decision.

Justices John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to overturn the Fifth Circuit's ruling. Justice Alito and Clarence Thomas, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch voted against vacating the ruling.

"While I can understand the Court’s apparent desire to delay enforcement of HB20 while the appeal is pending, the preliminary injunction entered by the District Court was itself a significant intrusion on state sovereignty," Alito wrote in his dissent.

In a statement following the Supreme Court ruling, NetChoice celebrated the win while acknowledging that it is only "halfway there" as the case makes its way to district court.

"Texas’s HB 20 is a constitutional trainwreck," NetChoice Counsel Chris Marchese said. "We are relieved that the First Amendment, open internet, and the users who rely on it remain protected from Texas’s unconstitutional overreach.”

A law inviting Texans to sue social media companies over ‘censorship’ is back

Recommended Stories

  • Texas: Supreme Court blocks state's 'de-platforming' law

    The Republican-led state had banned social media companies from censoring users based on their "views".

  • Why Justin Timberlake, Neil Diamond and other major musicians are choosing to sell their catalogs now

    Cha-ching! Major musicians such as Springsteen and Shakira aren't waiting until the end of their careers to cash out millions from their songs.

  • Chinese Firm That Accused NSA of Hacking Has Global Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, the US government and American cybersecurity companies have alleged that China is behind brazen hacks that have pilfered troves of sensitive documents.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Mark

  • Supreme Court Blocks Texas Social Media Law That Would Prohibit Platforms From ‘Censoring’ Users Based on Viewpoint

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking a Texas law aimed at preventing big social media services from “censoring” users or content based on viewpoint. The court ruled 5-4 to block the law, which is pending a challenge before a federal appeals about whether it is constitutional. The court did not provide […]

  • Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

    The Supreme Court will soon issue its first major Second Amendment opinion in more than a decade, coming after a pair of recent mass shootings sent the nation reeling and reignited a tense debate over gun rights and public safety. The conservative majority court is expected to rule in the coming days or weeks in…

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeli

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

    A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law on hold, while a lawsuit plays out in lower courts. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to grant the emergency request from two technology industry groups that challenged the law in federal court.

  • McCormick Wants Hand Count in 12 Counties in Pennsylvania Senate Primary

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick wants a Pennsylvania court to order a hand recount in a dozen counties in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary with celebrity physician Mehmet Oz as the U.S. Supreme Court and the commonwealth’s highest court dealt blows to his bid to get certain mail-in ballots counted.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is Of

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path, Biden supports Fed actions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that. Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take." "As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't at the time fully understand," Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law targeting social media companies

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law requiring social media sites to post all content that expresses a "viewpoint," in at least a temporary victory for sites like Meta’s (FB) Facebook and Instagram.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatil

  • Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

    U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. "We can never underestimate the U.S. consumer," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "But plans to pull back on purchases, and become a little more cautious, is something that the Federal Reserve would welcome as it aims to cool demand."

  • What Biden is really saying about the economy

    The Biden White house will be talking up the economy during the next few weeks. Here's why.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Market strategist: Fed is slowing economic growth ‘by design’

    Larry Adam, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam and Jim Caron, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook ahead of the summer months, the Fed's interest rate hikes, inflation, wages, and unemployment data.

  • SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate June 2022 Food Stamp Benefits?

    SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formerly known as food stamps, is the largest federal assistance program. Administered at the state level, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to...

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow