Supreme Court won't hear election denier Mike Lindell's challenge over FBI seizure of cellphone

STEVE KARNOWSKI
2 min read
2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by MyPillow founder and election denier Mike Lindell to consider his challenge to the legality of the FBI's seizure of his cellphone at a restaurant drive-through.

The high court, without comment Monday, declined to reconsider three lower court rulings that went against Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump.

FBI agents seized the cellphone from him at a Hardee's fast-food restaurant in the southern Minnesota city of Mankato in 2022 as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology in Mesa County, Colorado. Lindell alleged the confiscation violated his constitutional rights against unlawful search and seizure and was an attempt by the government to chill his freedom of speech.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

“While he has at times attempted to assert otherwise, Lindell’s objective in this action is apparent — this litigation is a tactic to, at a minimum, interfere with and, at most, enjoin a criminal investigation and ultimately hamper any potential federal prosecution," a three-judge appeals panel wrote last September.

In February, when Lindell turned to the Supreme Court, his attorneys said Lindell had still not gotten his phone back.

Monday's decision was the latest in a run of legal and financial setbacks for Lindell, who is being sued for defamation by two voting machine companies. Lawyers who were originally defending him in those cases quit over unpaid bills.

A credit crunch last year disrupted cash flow at MyPillow after it lost Fox News as one of its major advertising platforms and was dropped by several national retailers. A judge in February affirmed a $5 million arbitration award to a software engineer who challenged data Lindell said proves China interfered in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab revenue beats estimates on higher asset management fees

    Still, overall profit at the brokerage shrank 15% to $1.36 billion on higher interest paid on client deposits and its own borrowings. "Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets - including $45 billion in March alone," CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement. A rebound in markets has boosted the value of assets under management at brokerages, allowing them to pocket higher fees even if fewer clients put their money into the funds.

  • Fannie Mae’s New Mortgage-Scoring System Aims to Lift MBS Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae is selling agency mortgage backed securities designed to appeal to socially minded investors, as the mortgage giant looks to draw more buyers into the market to help fill a void left by the Federal Reserve stopping purchases.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warni

  • Repeat offenders made up 40% of US corporate defaults in 2023, Moody's says

    Around 40% of U.S. companies that defaulted on their debt obligations in 2023 had previously done so, according to a new report from credit ratings agency Moody's. These and other companies with a high level of debt struggled through an elevated interest rate and inflationary environment, said the report, which was released on Tuesday. Companies acquired by private equity firms through leveraged buyouts made up a majority of this number, the report added.

  • US Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market remained under pressure, with traders sifting through a slew of remarks from Federal Reserve speakers on speculation that policymakers will be in no rush to cut rates.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Bidens Paid Nearly $150,000 in Federal Income Taxes in 2023

    The president, first lady and vice president all released their latest returns on Tax Day; Trump hasn’t released his returns in the past.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • The Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast for 2025 Was Just Updated, and It May Surprise Retirees

    Retirees are in for unpleasant surprise: Despite hotter inflation in March, Social Security benefits might get a smaller cost-of-living adjustment next year.

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?