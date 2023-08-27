Supreme (LON:SUP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Supreme's shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.022 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.03 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Supreme has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of £1.265. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Supreme paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Supreme's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past three years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Supreme has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Supreme an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Supreme is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Supreme is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Supreme, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Supreme for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Supreme that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

