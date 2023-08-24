Supreme's (LON:SUP) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) has announced that on 29th of September, it will be paying a dividend of£0.022, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the dividend yield is 2.4%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Supreme's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Supreme's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 40.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 10%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Supreme's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.022 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Supreme has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Supreme May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Supreme's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past three years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Supreme could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Supreme has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Supreme that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Supreme not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.