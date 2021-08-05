Supremex Announces Date of its 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior the scheduled start time:

64657386 514 225-6998 416 764-8682 1 888 390-0549

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 888 390-0541 or 416 764–8677 and enter the code 657386 #. The recording will be available until Thursday, August 19, 2021.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 11 manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 845 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers. For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

