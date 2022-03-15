U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.21
    +52.10 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,243.50
    +298.26 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,818.23
    +237.01 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.90
    +21.18 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    -7.44 (-7.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.30
    -43.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1100
    -0.0300 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0066 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1300
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,033.20
    -46.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.62
    +5.35 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.16
    -35.31 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

The Sur-Seal® Company Acquires Mueller™, Expanding Custom Engineering, Converting, and Manufacturing Capabilities

·3 min read

Sur-Seal, a leader in the field of engineered sealing solutions, has acquired Mueller

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur-Seal Company, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, has acquired Mueller, a North Carolina-based company specializing in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating, and CNC cutting. The acquisition will help Sur-Seal and Mueller meet the needs of their expanded customer base.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Mueller and what these two great companies and cultures can achieve together," explains Larry Faist, a member of the Sur-Seal Board of Directors.

"Mueller's team will work together with Sur-Seal to provide our combined customer base with cutting edge engineering solutions. We value Mueller's expertise in end markets such as HVAC, aerospace, medical, renewable energy, and electronics and look forward to combining our capabilities for a more comprehensive solutions offering for our customers," said Dana Waterman, Chief Executive Officer.

The acquisition of Mueller creates an expansion of engineering capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of performance materials and enhanced manufacturing techniques. The combined organization looks forward to continuing to provide customized gaskets and other sealing and filtering components using the most effective manufacturing techniques available. Sur Seal is pleased to expand manufacturing capabilities in the southeastern U.S. through Mueller's world-class facility in North Carolina. The addition will serve to augment manufacturing options across the region.

"We are delighted to be acquired by Sur-Seal as they are a company that shares our values of superior customer service and a positive work culture that specializes in providing comprehensive engineering solutions," says Pete Futia, Vice President of Mueller. "In addition to offering a variety of die-cut options, we can now offer our customers custom rubber and silicone molded and extruded parts. We believe our customers will also appreciate the expansion of our supply chain services that will include storage, kitting, and parts assembly."

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal helps companies solve their toughest challenges around the world of sealing through the manufacturing of die cut, molded, and extruded parts. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sur-Seal has engineering service centers across the U.S., and in Mexico and China. Sur-Seal strives to simplify engineering and supply chain solutions for over 200 OEM customers, including many long-term Fortune 500 partners. The company was founded as a family-owned and run business in 1965 and is currently owned by Heartwood Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Sur-Seal has a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work locally and nationally.

Mueller™, a Sur-Seal Company, is a North Carolina-based provider of custom engineering, converting, and manufacturing of flexible materials. Mueller was founded in 1940 and was most recently owned by Ken and Carl Stober. Mueller's largest end-markets are HVAC, aerospace, medical, and other general industries. The Company is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certificated and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials.

The acquisition of Mueller follows Sur-Seal's acquisition of Spectex, a specialty materials converter based in Dover, NH, which closed in May of 2021. For more information about Sur-Seal or Mueller, visit their websites at: https://www.sur-seal.com or https://muellercustomcut.com/.

Photographs of Mueller found here

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sur-seal-company-acquires-mueller-expanding-custom-engineering-converting-and-manufacturing-capabilities-301500828.html

SOURCE Sur-Seal

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Inflation Is a Problem. Today’s PPI Just Confirms It.

    The producer-price index is the last inflation reading before the Federal Reserve announces its rate decision on Wednesday.