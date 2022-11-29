U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Sur-Seal® launches New Brand to Unify Focus and Expansion of Custom Engineering, Converting, and Manufacturing Capabilities

·2 min read

Sur-Seal unveils unified brand, with new logo, and website as part of extensive rebranding initiative.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1965 Sur-Seal has provided custom sealing solutions to industry leading OEMs across a variety of markets.

In recent years Sur-Seal has invested in growing its operations and capabilities through strategic acquisitions, completing partnerships with Spectex, a provider of die-cut felts and gaskets, and Mueller, a provider of comprehensive die-cut solutions and services. Together these businesses provide custom engineering, converting, and manufacturing of flexible materials. Now they will all go to market under one unified brand name, Sur-Seal. "We now have three great companies coming together as one to reflect one family, one team and one brand," says Pete Futia, Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to offering a variety of die-cut options, Sur-Seal can now offer our customers custom rubber and silicone molded and extruded parts. The company does business in 25 countries, with over 200 original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers, including 15 Fortune 500 partners. Sur-Seal is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certified and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials. Customers will appreciate the expansion of our supply chain services that will include storage, kitting, and parts assembly. "We are thrilled about the unified brand, showcasing our new logo and new website," explains Dana Waterman, Chief Executive Officer of Sur- Seal. "The rebranding work provides clarity to our mission and expertise with advanced engineering solutions which create distinct manufacturing advantages for our customers."

The organization will continue to provide customized gaskets and other sealing, thermal insulation components using the most advanced and cost-effective manufacturing techniques available. "Bringing three companies together as one provides a better customer experience with a full suite of engineering solutions for all our customers' sealing needs. The new site emphasizes our value proposition with expertise in markets such as healthcare, aerospace, alternative energy, electrical, climate control and broader industrial applications," says Pete Futia.

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with service centers in Ohio, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Mexico, and China. Sur-Seals mission is to build strong customer relationships through engineering expertise, creative solutions, and outstanding service.

For more information about Sur-Seal visit the site at: https://www.sur-seal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sur-seal-launches-new-brand-to-unify-focus-and-expansion-of-custom-engineering-converting-and-manufacturing-capabilities-301686285.html

SOURCE Sur-Seal

