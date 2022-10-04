U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Sure to acquire Airtel-Vodafone in Channel Islands

·1 min read
A person sitting in front of a mobile phone and a laptop
The merger will result in up to £48m being invested in a new, innovative mobile network which will include 5G services, according to Sure

Bharti Global Limited and Sure have reached an agreement for Sure to acquire 100% of Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands.

The company said customers would benefit from faster speeds, wider coverage, and better value for money.

The merger will result in up to £48m being invested in a new, innovative mobile network which will include 5G services, according to Sure.

The merger is subject to regulatory approval.

Alistair Beak, Sure's CEO, welcomed the merger as good news for customers and the Channel Islands.

Mr Beak said: "This merger will result in significant investment being made in the Channel Islands' digital infrastructure at a time when demand for connectivity has never been greater."

Sid Ahlawat, CEO at Airtel-Vodafone, said: "This merger will benefit consumers, enterprises, employees and the telecom infrastructure as a whole.

"The Airtel-Vodafone team is looking forward to joining the Sure family."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

