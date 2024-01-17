How to make sure your car starts in freezing temperatures and other expert tips

With cold temperatures, ice and snow descending across the U.S., your first instinct before driving anywhere may be to let your car heat up.

But that might not be a great idea, according to experts at AAA. The engine only needs about the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt to ensure lubricating oil makes its way across the engine's vital parts.

"Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions," Cliff Ruud, managing director of Automotive for AAA, previously told USA TODAY. "Naturally, a little longer idle time is OK in the winter while you clear snow and ice from the windshield and other car parts."

With arctic air from Canada bringing subfreezing temperatures and placing 68 million Americans under a winter weather advisory Tuesday, here's what else to know about driving in the cold.

Why won't my car start when it's cold?

Vanderbilt University student Warner Myntti brushes snow off his car along on Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Your car may not start in the cold because the batteries are not fully charged, according to J.D. Power. The consumer intelligence company said vehicle owners may notice this when the starter works sluggishly.

"However, this may not be the only reason that prevents the car from starting in cold weather. It often happens that in winter, some lurking malfunctions or faults reveal themselves," a J.D. Power blog post last year said.

The following methods can help your vehicle's battery start under frosty conditions, according to J.D. Power:

Warm up the battery by flashing the high beams for 20 to 30 seconds.

Turn on the ignition. Wait a few seconds for the fuel pump to work if your car has an injector.

Pull the lever if your carburetor doesn't have an automatic choke.

If your car has a manual transmission, depress the clutch pedal before starting the engine.

Try starting the car for no longer than 10 to 15 seconds to avoid overheating. If your car doesn't start then try again after a minute.

If the starter functions normally but the car fails to start after three attempts then try depressing the gas pedal and repeating the process.

If the starter fails to turn on then the battery is either dead or the starter itself is broken.

Criss Coreas uses a brush to remove overnight snowfall that accumulated on his car in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2024.

Check antifreeze and batteries ahead of winter storms

During cold weather, your vehicle may require twice the amount of current than normal to get the engine to start. At 32 degrees, a car's battery loses about 35 percent of its strength, according to AAA Automotive Research Center.

It's best to frequently check your antifreeze and batteries to avoid engine freeze-up in the winter and protect against rust and corrosion.

"Only check the coolant level when the engine is cold and not running," Ruud said. "If the coolant is low, add to the lowest level marker and not any higher. If you’re unsure, visit a trusted repair facility and they can assist."

How often should I start my car to keep the battery charged

According to AAA, your car should be started and driven for 30 minutes or more at least once a week. This will maintain the battery's life, keep seals properly lubricated and prevent old start combustion contaminants from accumulating in the engine oil.

Starting the car without driving it does not allow the battery to recharge from the engine. AAA recommends asking friends or family to drive your car for 30 minutes a week if won't be able to for a while.

Other car safety tips during winter weather

Make sure your battery and charging systems are in good shape as battery posts and cable connections with clean corrosion are more reliable during cold conditions.

Avoid using your vehicle to charge devices. Instead, invest in a few portable chargers.

Clean vehicle headlights, replace old wiper blades and inspect their tires' tread depth and pressure to ensure proper visibility and traction.

Avoid using cruise control and making unnecessary lane changes in icy conditions as doing so can increase the odds of colliding with ice while switching lanes.

Contributing: Coral Murphy Marcos, Dalvin Brown & Ben Tobin

