Be Sure To Check Out Adcorp Holdings Limited (JSE:ADR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Adcorp Holdings Limited (JSE:ADR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Adcorp Holdings' shares before the 16th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

The upcoming dividend for Adcorp Holdings is R1.08 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of R0.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Adcorp Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Adcorp Holdings paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Adcorp Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 47% a year for the past five years. Adcorp Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Adcorp Holdings has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Adcorp Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Adcorp Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Adcorp Holdings has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Adcorp Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Adcorp Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Adcorp Holdings you should know about.

