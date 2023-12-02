Be Sure To Check Out Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Auburn National Bancorporation investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Auburn National Bancorporation stock has a trailing yield of around 5.1% on the current share price of $20.98. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Auburn National Bancorporation paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Auburn National Bancorporation earnings per share are up 5.5% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend at approximately 2.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Auburn National Bancorporation got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Auburn National Bancorporation has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Auburn National Bancorporation more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Auburn National Bancorporation has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

