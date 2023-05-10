Be Sure To Check Out Audience Analytics Limited (Catalist:1AZ) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Audience Analytics Limited (Catalist:1AZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Audience Analytics' shares before the 15th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.018 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.018 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Audience Analytics has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current stock price of SGD0.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Audience Analytics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Audience Analytics

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Audience Analytics is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Audience Analytics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Audience Analytics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Audience Analytics paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why we're optimistic about Audience Analytics's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 35% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Audience Analytics could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

One year is not very long in the grand scheme of things though, so we wouldn't draw too strong a conclusion based on these results.

We'd also point out that Audience Analytics issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Unfortunately Audience Analytics has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Audience Analytics worth buying for its dividend? Audience Analytics's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Audience Analytics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here