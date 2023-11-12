Be Sure To Check Out B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase B&M European Value Retail's shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.051 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.35 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that B&M European Value Retail has a trailing yield of 6.6% on the current share price of £5.238. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately B&M European Value Retail's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, B&M European Value Retail's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, B&M European Value Retail has lifted its dividend by approximately 39% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has B&M European Value Retail got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? B&M European Value Retail has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past nine years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks B&M European Value Retail is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with B&M European Value Retail and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

