Be Sure To Check Out BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase BP's shares before the 15th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.0727 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.29 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BP has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of UK£4.7845. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether BP has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see BP paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BP generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that BP's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, BP's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BP's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. BP is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has BP got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that BP is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while BP looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with BP (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

