Be Sure To Check Out Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Corebridge Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.85 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Corebridge Financial has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $16.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Corebridge Financial is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Corebridge Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 342% a year for the past five years.

Given that Corebridge Financial has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Corebridge Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Corebridge Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Corebridge Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Corebridge Financial is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Corebridge Financial (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

