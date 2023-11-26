Be Sure To Check Out DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase DFS Furniture's shares on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.045 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, DFS Furniture has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of £1.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether DFS Furniture's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for DFS Furniture

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DFS Furniture paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 14% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at DFS Furniture, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. DFS Furniture's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.5% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. DFS Furniture is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is DFS Furniture an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and DFS Furniture is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and DFS Furniture is halfway there. DFS Furniture looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while DFS Furniture has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, DFS Furniture has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.