Be Sure To Check Out FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase FactSet Research Systems' shares before the 30th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.98 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.92 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that FactSet Research Systems has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $429.57. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see FactSet Research Systems's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, FactSet Research Systems has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FactSet Research Systems? Companies like FactSet Research Systems that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, FactSet Research Systems appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks FactSet Research Systems is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with FactSet Research Systems and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

