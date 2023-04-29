Be Sure To Check Out First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase First Commonwealth Financial's shares before the 4th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Commonwealth Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of $12.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First Commonwealth Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately First Commonwealth Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, First Commonwealth Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 9.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is First Commonwealth Financial worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Commonwealth Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in First Commonwealth Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

