Be Sure To Check Out Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Genuine Parts' shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.95 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.80 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Genuine Parts has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $137.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Genuine Parts can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Genuine Parts

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Genuine Parts's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 60% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Genuine Parts's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Genuine Parts's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Genuine Parts has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Genuine Parts has increased its dividend at approximately 5.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Genuine Parts is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Genuine Parts got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Genuine Parts for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.