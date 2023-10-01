Be Sure To Check Out Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Glacier Bancorp's shares on or after the 6th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.33 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Glacier Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of $28.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Glacier Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Glacier Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Glacier Bancorp is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 9.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Glacier Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Glacier Bancorp is paying out a bit over half its profits. Glacier Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Glacier Bancorp is facing. Be aware that Glacier Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

