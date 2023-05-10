Be Sure To Check Out Hensoldt AG (ETR:5UH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hensoldt AG (ETR:5UH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hensoldt's shares on or after the 15th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hensoldt has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of €31.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hensoldt's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hensoldt has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Hensoldt paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Hensoldt's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 116% per annum for the past three years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Hensoldt has increased its dividend at approximately 52% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hensoldt for the upcoming dividend? We love that Hensoldt is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

