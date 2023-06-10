Be Sure To Check Out Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Incitec Pivot investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.27 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Incitec Pivot has a trailing yield of approximately 9.7% on its current stock price of A$2.78. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Incitec Pivot paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Incitec Pivot's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. Incitec Pivot is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Incitec Pivot has delivered 8.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Incitec Pivot got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Incitec Pivot's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 61% and 64% respectively. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Incitec Pivot's dividend merits.

So while Incitec Pivot looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Incitec Pivot has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

