Be Sure To Check Out Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's shares before the 12th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The upcoming dividend for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is RM0.017 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of RM0.015. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 66% a year for the past five years. Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

