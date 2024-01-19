Be Sure To Check Out Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Kim Loong Resources Berhad's shares before the 24th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.15 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of MYR2.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kim Loong Resources Berhad paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Kim Loong Resources Berhad, with earnings per share up 9.7% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Kim Loong Resources Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Kim Loong Resources Berhad as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Kim Loong Resources Berhad. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Kim Loong Resources Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

