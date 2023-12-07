Be Sure To Check Out KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, KPJ Healthcare Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KPJ Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of MYR1.32. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether KPJ Healthcare Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for KPJ Healthcare Berhad

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. KPJ Healthcare Berhad is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see KPJ Healthcare Berhad earnings per share are up 9.6% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests KPJ Healthcare Berhad has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 7.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is KPJ Healthcare Berhad worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in KPJ Healthcare Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that KPJ Healthcare Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.