Be Sure To Check Out Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's shares before the 15th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.045 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.035 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current stock price of RM00.81. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Luckily it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." There's a lot to like about Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

