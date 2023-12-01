Be Sure To Check Out Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Navigator Holdings' shares before the 6th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The upcoming dividend for Navigator Holdings is US$0.05 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Navigator Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Navigator Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Navigator Holdings is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Navigator Holdings paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Navigator Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 60% per annum for the past five years.

This is Navigator Holdings's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Navigator Holdings for the upcoming dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Navigator Holdings from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Navigator Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Navigator Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

