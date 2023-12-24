Be Sure To Check Out Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's shares before the 28th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.06 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 6.5% on its current stock price of MYR0.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 41% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has delivered 4.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Pantech Group Holdings Berhad? It's great that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

