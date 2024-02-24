Be Sure To Check Out Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Pulse Seismic's shares on or after the 29th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.01375 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.055 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pulse Seismic has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of CA$2.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pulse Seismic has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Pulse Seismic has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Pulse Seismic has seen its dividend decline 3.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Pulse Seismic an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Pulse Seismic has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Pulse Seismic looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Pulse Seismic for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pulse Seismic you should know about.

