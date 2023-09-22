Be Sure To Check Out REDtone Digital Berhad (KLSE:REDTONE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

REDtone Digital Berhad (KLSE:REDTONE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase REDtone Digital Berhad's shares on or after the 27th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.025 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that REDtone Digital Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of MYR0.71. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether REDtone Digital Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether REDtone Digital Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see REDtone Digital Berhad paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether REDtone Digital Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see REDtone Digital Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 52% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. REDtone Digital Berhad has delivered an average of 5.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has REDtone Digital Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that REDtone Digital Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while REDtone Digital Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for REDtone Digital Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

