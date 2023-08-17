Be Sure To Check Out Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Sagicor Financial's shares on or after the 22nd of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.056 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.23 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sagicor Financial has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of CA$4.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Sagicor Financial

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sagicor Financial is paying out just 9.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Sagicor Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 62% per annum for the past five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Sagicor Financial dividends are largely the same as they were three years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Sagicor Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Sagicor Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Sagicor Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Sagicor Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sagicor Financial (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.