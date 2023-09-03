Be Sure To Check Out UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase UMB Financial's shares before the 8th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.52 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that UMB Financial has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $64.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether UMB Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. UMB Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, UMB Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. UMB Financial has delivered 5.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because UMB Financial is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is UMB Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating UMB Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in UMB Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with UMB Financial (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

