Be Sure To Check Out UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase UOL Group's shares before the 2nd of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, UOL Group has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of S$5.79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether UOL Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. UOL Group paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether UOL Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that UOL Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, UOL Group's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, UOL Group has increased its dividend at approximately 2.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is UOL Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that UOL Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks UOL Group is facing. For example, UOL Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

