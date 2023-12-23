Be Sure To Check Out Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Valmont Industries' shares on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Valmont Industries has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $232.41. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Valmont Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Valmont Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Valmont Industries earnings per share are up 7.6% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Valmont Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Valmont Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Valmont Industries is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Valmont Industries is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Valmont Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Valmont Industries is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Valmont Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

