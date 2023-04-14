Be Sure To Check Out Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Washington H. Soul Pattinson's shares on or after the 19th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Washington H. Soul Pattinson has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of A$31.63. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Washington H. Soul Pattinson is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Washington H. Soul Pattinson's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Washington H. Soul Pattinson has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Washington H. Soul Pattinson for the upcoming dividend? We love that Washington H. Soul Pattinson is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Washington H. Soul Pattinson looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Washington H. Soul Pattinson has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Washington H. Soul Pattinson (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

