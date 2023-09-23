Be Sure To Check Out Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Whitecap Resources' shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.048 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.58 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Whitecap Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 5.1% on its current stock price of CA$11.34. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Whitecap Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Whitecap Resources paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Whitecap Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 42% a year for the past five years. Whitecap Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Whitecap Resources's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Has Whitecap Resources got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Whitecap Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Whitecap Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Whitecap Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

