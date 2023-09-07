Be Sure To Check Out Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' shares before the 12th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $76.18. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Wyndham Hotels & Resorts can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Wyndham Hotels & Resorts generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with earnings per share up 8.6% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Wyndham Hotels & Resorts? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is halfway there. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.