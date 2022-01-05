U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Surefire Local Announces Funding Facility with Recurring Capital Partners

·2 min read

The company will capitalize on record performance in 2021 to scale leading All-In-One Marketing Intelligence Platform for SMBs

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced a new partnership with Recurring Capital Partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)
(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)

Recurring Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in flexible debt financing for technology-driven companies. Their support will allow Surefire Local to grow over 70% ARR in 2022 and deliver a world-class customer experience.

"If last year taught us anything, it's that we have a proven product our customers rave about and that our market fit is validated," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "With our world-class leadership and this partnership with Recurring Capital Partners, we'll be able to fund continued growth unlike ever before."

"Surefire Local has a proven track record of driving growth through innovation in a very dynamic marketing intelligence market," said Brian Henley, managing partner at Recurring Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with Chris and his team and to provide growth capital to accelerate and scale their product and market initiatives."

After a historic 2021 that saw the company set new ARR records each quarter, Surefire Local seeks to expand the company's vision globally and help entrepreneurs across the world save more time, maximize ROI, and grow profitably by utilizing Surefire Local and its all-in-one local marketing platform. This partnership positions Surefire Local to continue leading the all-in-one local marketing SaaS space in 2022 and beyond.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surefire-local-announces-funding-facility-with-recurring-capital-partners-301453801.html

SOURCE Surefire Local

