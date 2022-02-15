U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Surefire Local Has Been Named a Google Premier Partner for an 8th Consecutive Year

·2 min read

A recognition given to the top 3% of companies who meet Google's highest standards and criteria for qualification, transparency, and customer service.

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced the company has been recognized by Google as a Premier Partner in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)
(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

"Being a Premier Partner means our team will continue to be in the best possible situation to create growth for local businesses and deliver a world-class customer experience. Achieving this status again, after Google adjusted key requirements around performance, spend, and team certifications makes this year even more rewarding." - Chris Marentis, CEO & Founder, Surefire Local

This marks the 8th consecutive year Surefire Local has achieved Premier Partner status as a member of Google's Partner Program. Through the program, Surefire Local receives access to innovative tools, resources, and special training that in turn help local businesses across the country improve their online visibility, generate more leads, and increase revenue from their digital advertising initiatives.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surefire-local-has-been-named-a-google-premier-partner-for-an-8th-consecutive-year-301480949.html

SOURCE Surefire Local

