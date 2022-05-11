U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.50
    +43.75 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,371.00
    +284.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,512.50
    +163.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.90
    +22.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +2.85 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.35 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.13
    -2.62 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7580
    -0.6720 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,586.61
    +46.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.40
    +20.20 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,324.03
    +80.81 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Surefire Local Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces 2022

·2 min read

The company is highlighted for winning employee engagement and creating a great culture for its workplace.

VIENNA, Va. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), the leading all-in-one marketing intelligence platform for local businesses to attract customers and grow profits efficiently, announced today the company has been recognized as one of the nation's best workplaces by Inc. Magazine.

(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)
(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local)

Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces 2022 recognizes the leading companies winning employee engagement and creating a great culture for their workplace. Thousands of best-in-class companies competed to make the Best Workplaces list, agreeing to employee surveys that determined which participants had the most satisfied teams, including employees' stance on management effectiveness to employee perks, and wellbeing. The companies named to Inc.'s prestigious Best Workplaces list are those who excel at finding and keeping the best people.

"Our mission from day one has always been to provide our customers with world-class software that they love and rely on every day. That mission can only be achieved if you have the absolute best people working to deliver on that promise each and every day," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. "I am immensely proud of our entire company and the culture we have built at Surefire Local."

There are many testaments as to why Surefire Local earned the recognition of being one of the nation's best workplaces. First and foremost, is the company's adoption of a dynamic work-from-anywhere culture that empowers employees to work their best way. The company's leadership team encourages a transparent and collaborative work environment that inspires employees to think without borders and to push new initiatives they believe will better the company. And most importantly, from an employee well-being perspective, the company provides employees with a suite of no-cost insurance benefits, unlimited paid time off, and monthly virtual and in-person events to bring everyone together to celebrate collective accomplishments.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete all-in-one marketing intelligence platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surefire-local-named-to-inc-magazines-annual-list-of-best-workplaces-2022-301544141.html

SOURCE Surefire Local

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Court says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    A court said that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding was secured to take Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco is a major victory for investors alleging that Musk inflated stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of damages. In 2018, Musk met with representatives of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and had a discussion about taking Tesla private, but evidence shows that "there was nothing concrete about funding coming from the PIF," the judge wrote.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Exxon’s Investments Are Paying Off, Analyst Says. Expect Big Returns of Capital.

    The giant oil company zigged where other giant energy companies have zagged, putting it in a prime spot to ride surging prices.

  • IBM exec talks Red Hat, hiring and return-to-office strategy

    Raleigh-based Red Hat is now driving billions in revenue for IBM and has become a core engine of the company's growth strategy.

  • Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million

    Ford now holds nearly 94 million shares, or a 10.5% stake, and is still the fourth-largest shareholder in the Irvine, California-based company, according to Refinitiv data. Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants. Ford's selling price of $26.8 per share on May 9 came in lower than Rivian's close of $28.79 on Friday.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rebounding Ahead of EIA Data after Shrugging Off Unexpected API Build

    In the U.S., crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of weekly data showed on Monday.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Rise in Europe After Ukraine Cuts Flows

    Prices jumped after Ukraine said it would reduce natural-gas flows from Russia through its territory, blaming interference by Russian forces with pipelines in the east of the country.

  • Diamond Prices Are Spiking and Even De Beers Can’t Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging in some corners of the rough-diamond market, as sanctions on one of the world’s two giant miners ripple through the supply chain. In the past, the industry could turn to behemoth De Beers to crank out extra gems when supply ran tight — but not this time.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineS

  • China's commodities consumption to slow, no longer 'big bulls', says analyst Mistry

    Buyers in China, the world's second-largest palm oil importer, are "no longer big bulls" in the commodities markets as they face an economic slowdown while the country chases a zero-COVID policy, edible oil analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday. "China may not be the steam engine for world growth," Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International, said at the Globoil conference in Dubai. Strict lockdown measures to stem a COVID-19 outbreak in China's commercial capital Shanghai have reverberated through the global economy and supply chains, with some factories being forced to close and delays increasing at ports.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key Inflation Report: Markets Wr

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Agency Predicts Natural-Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.