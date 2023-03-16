U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,960.28
    +68.35 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,246.55
    +371.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.28
    +283.22 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.60
    +24.66 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.13
    +0.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2119
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5690
    +0.2190 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,978.74
    +599.38 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.87
    +12.25 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Surefire Resources kicks off highly anticipated RC drilling at Yidby Gold Project

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Surefire Resources NL

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) MD Paul Burton tells Proactive the company has begun a drilling program at the 100%-owned Yidby Gold Project, 350 kilometres northeast of Perth in Western Australia. There will be 24 RC holes drilled for 2,800 metres principally targeting extensions to existing gold mineralisation and investigating the structural targets. Mineralisation observed at the Yidby Project to date is extensive, covering a 3-kilometre strike length with proven gold at the Yidby, Fender and Marshall targets. Surefire expects the program will be complete within a few weeks.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/surefire-resources-kicks-off-highly-anticipated-rc-drilling-at-yidby-gold-project-931366398

Recommended Stories