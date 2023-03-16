Surefire Resources kicks off highly anticipated RC drilling at Yidby Gold Project
Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) MD Paul Burton tells Proactive the company has begun a drilling program at the 100%-owned Yidby Gold Project, 350 kilometres northeast of Perth in Western Australia. There will be 24 RC holes drilled for 2,800 metres principally targeting extensions to existing gold mineralisation and investigating the structural targets. Mineralisation observed at the Yidby Project to date is extensive, covering a 3-kilometre strike length with proven gold at the Yidby, Fender and Marshall targets. Surefire expects the program will be complete within a few weeks.
