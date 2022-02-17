Surely You Can’t Be Serious (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
1
Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service maintain separate and independent economic forecasts. This publication uses the
forecasts of Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s Analytics markets and distributes all Moody’s Capital Markets Research materials.
Moody’s Analytics does not provide investment advisory services or products. For further detail, please see the last page.
Surely You Can’t Be Serious
This cycle is unlike any recent one and,
while there are a ton of reasons to be
optimistic about the U.S. economy’s
near-term prospects, there are also
reasons to worry that a recession isn’t
far off on the horizon. The only sign of a
recession in the economic data is in the
University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index, which has dropped
noticeably from its recent peak. Our rule
of thumb is that a 30-point drop from
that index's peak signals a coming
recession. We haven’t hit that threshold
yet, and the drop in sentiment could be
the result of the pandemic and inflation,
which were not factors in pushing
sentiment lower ahead of the past
several recessions.
However, there are other reasons to be
concerned about the durability of the
recovery in 2023 and 2024. We
previously laid out the economy’s potential tangled web. The current supply-chain
disruptions are making it difficult for businesses to manage their inventories. It is possible
that businesses will be caught with excess inventories in a couple of years as they over-
order today to compensate for the delays. This has caused recessions in the past and is a
symptom of a boom-bust cycle. What inventories add to growth this year, they could
subtract next year.
Another cause for concern is the Fed. Though we expect growth in inflation to moderate
this year, it will remain elevated, and that makes the Fed’s job extremely difficult. If the
Fed is forced to raise the fed funds rate above its neutral rate to tame inflation, the stage
will be set for recession. Also, some Fed officials believe they are falling further behind
the curve, which could lead to a more aggressive tightening cycle, a recipe for an
economic downturn in 2023 or 2024.
Investors have begun to bet on the Fed reversing its tightening course late next year.
Based on the December 2023 and December 2025 eurodollar future contracts, markets
are betting on a reduction in the fed funds rate, but a 25-basis point reduction isn’t
priced in yet. However, there are other warnings in financial markets. Forward yield
WEEKLY MARKET
OUTLOOK
FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Lead Author
Ryan Sweet
Senior Director-Economic Research
Asia-Pacific
Katrina Ell
Senior Economist
Xiao Chu Zu
Economist
Jeff Yu
Economist
Europe
Barbara Teixeira Araujo
Economist
Ross Cioffi
Economist
U.S.
Bernard Yaros
Economist
Michael Ferlez
Economist
Ryan Kelly
Data Specialist
Podcast
Table of Contents
Top of Mind ...................................... 4
Week Ahead in Global Economy ... 7
Geopolitical Risks ............................ 8
The Long View
U.S. ................................................................. 9
Europe ..........................................................13
Asia-Pacific ................................................. 14
Ratings Roundup ........................... 15
Market Data ................................... 18
CDS Movers .................................... 19
Issuance .......................................... 22
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
2
curves, which are constructed using interest rate swaps, are
already flashing recession warning signs. The normal yield
curves we look at, including the spread between the 10- and
2-year Treasury yields and the 10-year and 3-month
Treasury yields, can be turned into 1-year forward-looking
yield curves using forward contracts.
The forward-looking yield curves have flattened significantly
over the past year and are as flat as they were ahead of the
2007 and 2020 recessions. The lead time between where
they are today and a recession varies at around 12 to 24
months. This time, the Fed will likely be tightening when
forward curves are sending a warning about a recession.
Therefore, the odds of something going wrong are high.
A mistake often made is that any recovery or expansion is
compared to the prior one. This recovery/expansion is
nothing like the one after the Great Recession, and the
downside risks are noticeably different and serious enough
to cut it short.
Fed communication fans uncertainty
The Fed also can’t catch a break on inflation as the U.S.
Producer Price Index rose noticeably more than either we or
the consensus anticipated in January. The new data on the
PPI and consumer price index point toward another solid
increase in the core PCE deflator in January, the Fed’s
preferred measure of inflation. The final demand PPI rose 1%
in January, the strongest in eight months, leaving it up 9.7%
on a year-ago basis. The gain in the PPI was broad-based,
something that will worry the Fed.
The incoming inflation data aren’t sitting well with some
Fed officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently
threw his support behind a 50-basis point hike at the March
meeting, which would be the first 50-basis point increase
since 2000. Bullard also said that the Fed should consider an
intermeeting move. Earlier this week, he said the Fed should
front-load rate hikes. Bullard appears to be in the minority,
for now. Most Fed officials who have commented so far
have opposed a 50-basis point hike in March.
We therefore think that the more likely path is a longer
series of 25-basis point increases in the target range for the
fed funds rate and we may need to add an additional rate
hike to our baseline forecast in March. The current baseline
has four 25-basis point rate hikes this year. A gradual but
steady tightening in monetary policy seems like the most
likely scenario, but we can see the flip side of the argument,
and it could set up a problem for the Fed. If the Fed doesn’t
raise rates by 50 basis points in March, financial market
conditions might ease, which is the opposite of what the
central bank wants.
As the beginning of the tightening cycle begins, Fed
communication is key, but it appears markets are focusing
on comments by hawkish regional Fed presidents. We
warned that this might occur after the annual rotation of
regional voting members of the Federal Open Market
Committee in January. Comments by the regional Fed
presidents can move markets, but when it comes to setting
monetary policy, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have the
support of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The last
dissenting vote by a Fed governor was in 2005. The Senate
is moving closer to voting on President Biden’s nominees to
fill open seats on the board, which would put more votes in
Powell’s pocket heading into each meeting.
Still, communication matters and recent comments have
created uncertainty, something that normally doesn’t sit
well with investors. Uncertainty around monetary policy has
jumped recently. We reached this conclusion after
calculating a six-week rolling standard deviation in the 2-
year Treasury yield. We chose six weeks because that is
approximately the length of time between FOMC meetings.
The 2-year Treasury yield is sensitive to changes in
expectations about monetary policy. Therefore, high
uncertainty would be reflected in the rolling standard
deviation.
We find evidence that the rolling standard deviation has
jumped and is higher than anytime during the last
tightening cycle. The rolling standard deviation in the two-
year Treasury yield was depressed throughout the last
tightening cycle, until the Fed had to pivot because of the
pandemic. However, the current rolling standard deviation
in the 2-year Treasury yield is within the range seen between
2000 and 2009. Odds are that uncertainty now will be
more like that earlier period than it was following the Great
Recession.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
3
Risks for policy uncertainty continue to climb. This could
rattle financial markets and cause stock prices to remain
under significant pressure. In fact, the correlation coefficient
between monthly changes in the high-yield corporate bond
spread and changes in the S&P 500 is -0.71 since 2000.
Therefore, financial market conditions could tighten more
noticeably than anticipated in the baseline forecast.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
4
TOP OF MIND
The U.S. Goods Addiction Is Real
BY BERNARD YAROS
The U.S.
increased 0.6% in January.
The CPIs for food and energy each rose 0.9%. Excluding
food and energy, the CPI was up 0.6% for the second month
in a row. Price pressures from the auto market eased. Used-
vehicle prices rose 1.5%, down from the prior month's 3.3%
gain. Meanwhile, new-vehicle prices were flat. Within the
core CPI, accelerating growth in the CPIs for medical care
commodities and services, along with transportation
services, offset the weakness in vehicle prices.
On a year-ago basis, the headline and core CPIs were up
7.5% and 6%, respectively. These are the strongest readings
since 1982. Having inflation at 7.5% on a year-ago basis
compared with the 2.1% average growth in 2018 and 2019
is costing the average household an extra $276 per month.
As a result, inflation is weighing on the collective psyche,
and the U.S. misery index, which is the sum of the jobless
rate and headline CPI inflation, is the highest since June
2020. Besides the hit to sentiment, there are multiple other
reasons why the Federal Reserve should address inflation by
raising interest rates.
Inflation is widespread
Price pressures are broadening and are not just limited to a
narrow range of goods and services. The median CPI and the
16% trimmed-mean CPI are alternative measures of
inflation that exclude the smallest and largest prices during
the month, though their approaches differ. During the past
summer, the median and 16% trimmed-mean CPIs were
slower to accelerate relative to the headline and core CPIs,
as price pressures were concentrated in energy and supply-
constrained CPI components. However, the median CPI is
now growing at its fastest pace since the early 1990s.
Meanwhile, inflation as measured by the 16% trimmed-
mean CPI is the strongest on record.
There is a reason we pay attention to these two measures of
inflation that ignore outliers and home in on the middle of
the distribution of price changes: They are a better
representation of the underlying trend in inflation. The
Cleveland Fed has found that the median CPI forecasts
headline CPI over the next one to two years more accurately
than the core CPI or even the headline CPI itself.
Addicted to goods
The current bout of high U.S. inflation is largely a story
about goods. Year-over-year growth in goods prices is more
than 12%, whereas annual services inflation is running at less
than 5%. If we expand our analysis of goods inflation
globally, it is not difficult to connect the dots between the
runup in U.S. goods prices and the outsize strength in real
goods spending by U.S. consumers.
U.S. personal outlays on goods as a share of total
consumption surged 6.5 percentage points from February
2020 to its peak in March 2021. In contrast, the share of
goods consumption in other G-7 nations rose by a lesser 4
percentage points from the end of 2019 to its apex in the
beginning of 2021. Since the first quarter of 2021, the share
of goods spending has partially normalized but to a lesser
extent in the U.S. than in the rest of the G-7.
To assess the relative strength of U.S. goods spending, we
also look at its deviation from pre-COVID-19 trends.
Personal consumption data by durability are not available
for all countries, but they are for two dozen OECD member
countries that span the Americas , Europe , the Middle East ,
and Asia . Using this sample, we identified a strong positive
relationship between the change in goods prices since the
start of the pandemic and the deviation in real goods
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
5
consumption from its pre-virus trend. A simple scatter plot
comparing the two concepts shows the U.S. as a clear
standout with one of the most positive goods expenditure
gaps and the biggest surge in goods prices.
The Fed can treat our goods addiction. Our
calls for the central bank to increase the fed funds
rate four times in 2022, with steady rate hikes thereafter
until hitting its terminal rate of 2.5% in the second half of
2024. In the baseline forecast, real goods spending does not
fall back to its pre-pandemic trend in 2022, as excess
personal savings will provide some critical buoyancy.
However, the heady gains from 2021 are over, and as service
spending as a share of total consumption normalizes further,
real goods spending will advance only tepidly. By 2027, real
goods spending links up with its pre-virus trend.
To zero out the impact on goods spending from our baseline
monetary policy assumptions, we simulated an improbable
counterfactual scenario in which monetary policy remains as
loose as it was in 2021. Monetary policy acts with a time lag,
and real goods spending in our baseline and counterfactual
scenarios does not diverge appreciably until late 2023.
However, it takes real goods spending three more years to
return to its pre-virus trend in the counterfactual scenario.
This keeps the pressure on core goods inflation, which is
already expected to average 1.8% over the next decade,
compared with the 0.01% average from 2000 to 2019.
In the two decades before the pandemic, globalization and
automation influenced U.S. goods prices more than
domestic demand. However, this relationship abruptly
changed in 2020 as trade logjams and factory shutdowns
left supply unusually inelastic. As a result, demand
fluctuations now represent a key driver for goods prices.
Though virus-related supply issues will ease over time, our
forecast for above-trend goods consumption through 2026
supports our long-run projection for core goods inflation to
remain high by historical standards, albeit less so compared
with recent history in the pandemic.
Watch out for OER
Core goods inflation will downshift from 11.7% in January to
less than 2% by year's end. However, another major CPI
component will simultaneously be ramping up, offsetting
some of the downward pressure on inflation from core
goods. Owners’ equivalent rent, the amount a homeowner
would pay to rent their own home in a competitive market,
makes up a quarter of the CPI. Last year’s ferocious rise in
house prices will bleed into OER, whose year-over-year
growth will peak at 4.6% in August. This would be the
strongest since 1991. Interest rate hikes in 2022 are too late
to meaningfully beat back this acceleration in OER.
However, tighter financial conditions will help cool the
housing market and in turn OER over the long run.
Income sentiment could mislead
Persistently strong inflation requires consumers to expect
higher incomes that allow them to finance these price
increases. A potential silver lining for the Fed is that the net
percentage of consumers expecting higher incomes in the
next six months has fallen. Historically, this measure of
income sentiment is strongly correlated with the Atlanta
Fed's Wage Growth Tracker. We used a Granger causality
test to determine if there is a causal relationship between
the two. With various lags, income sentiment was found to
Granger-cause changes in the Atlanta Fed wage tracker. The
causal relationship runs in only one direction.
It is odd that consumers have turned downbeat about their
income prospects, especially because households tend to
think of their income in nominal rather than real terms,
known as the money illusion. It is possible that the money
illusion breaks down when inflation is too high to ignore
because of the squeeze it puts on household finances. If this
is currently the case, then the Fed should not take too much
comfort from the signal that income sentiment is sending.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
6
Inflation will moderate significantly in 2022. Headline CPI
inflation will slow from 7.5% in January to just less than 3%
by December. Excluding food and energy, CPI inflation will
also decline from 6% at the start of the year to 3.2% by
year's end.
Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine risk
upending our forecast for steady CPI moderation in 2022.
We ran a scenario in which West Texas Intermediate crude
oil prices surge to $150 per barrel in the second and third
quarters before returning to the baseline forecast. Year-ago
CPI growth would be 0.5 and 0.6 percentage point higher in
the second and third quarters, respectively.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
7
The Week Ahead in the Global Economy
U.S.
It’s a busy holiday-shortened week for U.S. economic data.
Widely followed measures of U.S. consumer and business
confidence that we track have recently diverged
significantly, but this isn’t surprising as some are more
sensitive to what is occurring on Wall Street than others.
The Conference Board consumer confidence survey due
Tuesday has been holding up significantly better than the
University of Michigan measure. The Conference Board
survey is more sensitive to labor market conditions, while
Michigan responds to changes in personal finances.
Elsewhere, we will get another look at fourth quarter GDP
growth. Other key data include new-home sales, monthly
personal income, spending and PCE deflators for January.
Also, durable goods orders for January will be released. A
number of data released next week are source data for GDP.
Europe
First up will be final estimates of fourth-quarter GDP for
Germany and France . We expect they will confirm that the
German economy was the second-worst performing euro
zone economy in the three months to December (after
Austria ), owing to the strict lockdowns put in place by the
German government to fight the emergence of Omicron.
The headline numbers should confirm that GDP declined
0.7% q/q, following a 1.7% increase in the third quarter. We
expect the details to show that a sharp drop in household
consumption drove the quarter’s slump. Services
consumption likely suffered the most, but goods
consumption should also have underperformed.
The French economy meanwhile had a much less bumpy
end of the year. We expect final numbers to confirm that
French GDP increased 0.7% q/q, following a 3.1% jump in
the three months to September. This rise should have
allowed GDP to have surpassed pre-pandemic levels,
rounding off a very strong 2021 for France . The main reason
France outperformed Germany over the quarter is that
France didn’t enforce strict measures to combat Omicron,
allowing recovery to carry on.
The final euro zone CPI figures for January should confirm
that inflation accelerated to 5.1% y/y from 5% in December.
All of the action was in noncore inflation; energy inflation
rose to a high of 28.6% y/y, while food, alcohol and tobacco
inflation increased to 3.6% from 3.2%. Core goods inflation
actually declined to 2.3% y/y from 2.9%, while services
inflation held steady at 2.4%. The European Central Bank is
under increased pressure to start tightening, but we caution
that underlying inflation is still relatively contained, and
inflation expectations remain anchored. This suggests that
the central bank doesn’t necessarily need to rush into a
tightening cycle and risk hurting the recovery, notably as
most of the rise in price pressure is due to supply shocks,
which are usually temporary. Adding to that, wage growth
isn’t very strong across most European countries, which
lowers the risk of a wage-price spiral happening.
Confidence figures should show that the European
economies recovered ground in February in line with the
easing of Omicron-related disruptions over the month. We
expect the euro zone’s PMI to have increased to 52.5 from
52.3 in January with rises set to be recorded across most
major countries. The U.K.’s PMI likely rose to 55.1 from 54.2.
Similarly, we expect the European Commission’s gauge of
euro zone’s economic sentiment to have increased to 113
from 112.7. But, while GDP growth likely rebounded
following disappointing results for December and January,
the flip side is that consumers and business are now getting
really spooked by the sharp increase in inflation pressures.
This is likely to put a lid on confidence and consequently on
the recovery.
Asia-Pacific
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will continue to normalise
monetary policy settings in February. We expect the official
cash rate to increase by 25 basis points to 1%. Elevated
inflation, running alongside a buoyant economy as evinced
by the tight labour market, makes it appropriate for the
RBNZ to continue to withdraw stimulus into 2023. The
central bank has already delivered a cumulative 50 basis
points in hikes since October. Headline inflation is forecast
to remain above the RBNZ’s 1% to 3% target range through
most of 2022. In the near-term, high energy prices and
supply shortages in construction and elsewhere are the
drivers.
In Asia , the second estimate of Hong Kong’s GDP will
confirm a December-quarter slowdown. We look for GDP to
rise just 0.2% q/q, unchanged from the preliminary
estimate. In year-on-year terms, GDP rose 4.8% y/y, down
from 5.5% in the third quarter. The continued border
closures and uncertainty over Hong Kong's future are taking
a toll on investment, which crashed to 0.1% y/y growth in
the fourth quarter. Housing spending was lifted by the
digital voucher scheme, up 6% y/y, while goods exports
trade continued its winning streak, up 13.3% y/y, after
growing 14.2% in the previous quarter. Hong Kong's growth
will decelerate further in the first quarter due to a surge in
Omicron cases—which prompted stricter social distancing
measures—and higher transportation and energy costs.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
8
Geopolitical Calendar
Date
Country
Event
Economic
Importance
Financial Market Risk
9-Mar
South Korea
Presidential election
Medium
Medium
27-Mar
Hong Kong
Chief executive election
Low
Low
10-Apr
France
General elections
Medium
Medium
9-May
Philippines
Presidential election
Low
Low
29-May
Colombia
Presidential election
Medium
Low
Jun
Switzerland
World Economic Forum annual meeting
Medium
Low
29-30-Jun
NATO
NATO Summit, hosted by Madrid
Medium
Medium
Jun/Jul
PNG
National general election
Low
Low
2-Oct
Brazil
Presidential and congressional elections
High
Medium
Oct/Nov
China
National Party Congress
High
Medium
7-Nov
U.N.
U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)
Medium
Low
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
9
THE LONG VIEW: U.S.
The March to March
BY RYAN SWEET
CREDIT SPREADS
Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread is 136
basis points, 9 bps wider than the 127 bps at this time last
week and wider than the 115 bps average in January. The
long-term average industrial corporate bond spread widened
by 10 bps to 125. It averaged 103 bps in January.
The recent ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond
spread widened over the past week by 22 basis points to
368 bps. The Bloomberg Barclays high-yield option adjusted
spread has bounced around recently and is currently 354
bps, compared with 334 at this time last week. The high-
yield option adjusted bond spreads approximate what is
suggested by the accompanying long-term Baa industrial
company bond yield spread but a little tighter than implied
by a VIX of 26.2.
The ISM manufacturing survey points toward some widening
in high-yield U.S. corporate bond spreads, but nothing
suggests that issuance would take a significant hit. To
highlight this, we calculated z-scores. These measure the
standard deviations above or below the mean for both the
ISM manufacturing survey and the Bloomberg/Barclays
high-yield corporate bond spread. This points toward some
widening in the high-yield corporate bond spread.
Defaults
Defaults remain very low. According to the latest Moody’s
monthly default report, the global speculative-grade default
rate fell to 1.7% for the trailing 12 months ended in
December, from 2.0% the prior month. The rate has fallen
steadily since touching a cyclical peak of 6.9% at the end of
2020 and remains below the pre-pandemic level of 3.3%.
Under our baseline scenario, Moody's Credit Transition
Model predicts that the global speculative-grade default
rate will fall to a cyclical low of 1.5% in the second quarter
of 2022 before gradually rising to 2.4% at year end.
We also expect default risk to remain low for speculative-
grade companies as a whole because many have refinanced
their debt in the last two years at very low interest rates,
therefore mitigating their near-term default risks. However,
some low-rated companies that are under liquidity or
solvency stress could be vulnerable to default in the event of
tighter liquidity, higher borrowing costs, and profit erosion.
U.S. Corporate Bond Issuance
First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-
yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%
for IG and grew 12% for high yield.
Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for
high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased
142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.
Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an
annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared
upward 56% for high yield.
Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an
annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for
high yield.
First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual
advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated
offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.
Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as
worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-
over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield
issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.
Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide
offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year
decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated
corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-
ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the
third quarter.
Fourth-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$
denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from
$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final
three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for
high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below
its prior five-year average for the month.
In the week ended February 11, US$-denominated high-yield
issuance totaled $3.5 billion , bringing the year-to-date total
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
10
to $43.9 billion . Investment-grade bond issuance rose $18.7
billion in the current week bringing its year-to-date total to
$204.4 billion . Total US$-denominated issuance is currently
between that seen in 2018 and 2019.
U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
There were some minor adjustments to our forecast
between the January and February baselines. Bottom line:
the most likely economic outlook is sanguine, characterized
by full employment and comfortably low inflation by early
next year. But it depends on the Federal Reserve successfully
calibrating monetary policy, and this tightening cycle will be
significantly different than the last one.
Smaller fiscal package
In the February vintage of the baseline forecast, Democrats
pass a $1.2 trillion Build Back Better package of social safety
net and climate investments in the first half of 2022. Some
implementation will occur by the end of the second quarter.
Most notably, this is less than the $1.8 trillion package
assumed in prior baselines.
We dropped the following investments: $210 billion for
home care, $150 billion for affordable housing, $135 billion
for an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit, and $30 billion
for higher education. As a result, the remaining initiatives
are $560 billion for clean energy and the climate, $430
billion for healthcare coverage, $215 billion for universal
preschool, and $45 billion for a fully refundable Child Tax
Credit. The first three are provisions that West Virginia
Democrat Joe Manchin has said he would support, while a
fully refundable CTC would be a consolation prize for
Democrats , who had sought to extend the enhanced CTC
from the American Rescue Plan. Under our new assumption,
gross BBB investments represent 0.1% of GDP in 2022,
0.3% in 2023, and 0.4% in 2024 before peaking at nearly
0.5% in 2026.
The cost of the BBB investments are nearly paid for by
higher taxes on corporations and well-to-do households, as
well as prescription drug savings. Because the dollar figure of
BBB investments is lower than before, we have also
jettisoned some of the pay-fors that we previously assumed.
Specifically, we dropped a 15% corporate minimum tax on
large corporations, as well as new surtaxes on the top 0.02%
of earners.
Besides the two examples mentioned above, the rest of our
BBB pay-fors are the same as before. The February forecast
still includes the following changes to the personal tax code:
ensuring high-income business owners pay either the 3.8%
Medicare tax or the 3.8% net investment income tax, and
limiting business loss deductions for noncorporate
taxpayers. In addition, IRS funding would increase to
improve tax compliance. On the corporate side, a new
excise tax would apply to stock buybacks, and U.S.
multinationals would face higher taxes on global intangible
low-taxed income, among other international tax changes.
Finally, we assume prescription drug savings would come
from repealing a Trump-era rule that would eliminate safe
harbor from a federal anti-kickback law for rebates paid by
pharmaceutical manufacturers to health plans and
pharmacy benefit managers in Medicare Part D.
That said, the longer it takes Democrats to rally around BBB,
the closer we get to discarding BBB altogether from the
baseline forecast. For now, we still assume Democrats will
strive to pass some version of BBB in a bid to rally their base
ahead of the 2022 midterm election. The State of the Union
address on March 1 is an opportunity for Democrats to
outline a resurrected BBB that President Biden can then tout
during his address.
If we do not get any BBB clarity by the SOTU address, the
March forecast will likely water down our assumption of a
$1.2 trillion package to one costing about $600 billion .
Moreover, we would delay the start of implementation from
the second to the third quarter. An approximately $600
billion BBB package would largely revolve around green
energy tax credits and climate investments. It could also
include modest amounts of social safety net spending.
It would not be a game changer for the economy if the BBB
failed to become law, but it will diminish the economy’s
growth prospects and ding the fortunes of lower- and
middle-income households. Our outlook for real GDP
growth in 2022 would be reduced by 0.75 percentage point,
since BBB is front-loaded—with budget deficits in the near
term and surpluses in the longer run that roughly net out
over the 10-year budget horizon. Long term, the economy’s
potential growth would be reduced by several basis points
per year as the BBB agenda lifts labor force participation by
lowering the cost of work, particularly for lower-income
minority women.
COVID-19 assumptions
We adjusted our epidemiological assumptions to anticipate
that total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will be 82.9
million, noticeably less than the January baseline
assumption that cases would total 107.1 million. However,
the number of assumed cases is still well above that
assumed before the Omicron variant. The seven-day moving
average of daily confirmed cases has dropped sharply
recently and is around 250,000, below its recent peak of
807,000. The date for abatement of the pandemic, where
total case growth is less than 0.05% per day, changed
slightly; it is now April 4, a few weeks earlier than in the
January baseline.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
11
We have replaced the concept of herd immunity with
“effective immunity,” which is a rolling number of infections
plus vaccinations to account for the fact that immunity is
not permanent. The forecast still assumes that COVID-19
will be endemic and seasonal.
A little less balmy
The new fiscal policy assumptions about the Omicron
variant of COVID-19 led to a downward revision to the
forecast for real GDP growth this year; it is now expected to
be 3.7% at an annualized rate, compared with 4.1% in the
January baseline. The bulk of the downward revision was in
the first quarter, as real GDP is expected to rise 0.5% at an
annualized rate. Our high-frequency GDP model now has
first-quarter GDP on track to rise 0.8% at an annualized
rate. Risk bias, or the difference between our high-frequency
GDP model’s estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth and
our official forecast, is 0.3 percentage point. It's early in
tracking first-quarter GDP, as there isn’t a lot of source data
released.
We expect GDP growth to bounce back in the second
quarter, similar to the pattern seen during the Delta wave.
The forecast is for GDP to rise 6% at an annualized rate in
the second quarter, but it will be south of 3% at an
annualized rate in the second half of the year. We look for
GDP to rise 3% next year, a touch lighter than the 3.1% in
the January baseline. The Bloomberg consensus is for real
GDP to increase 3% this year and 2.5% in 2023.
Inventories and global supply-chain issues remain a
downside risk to the near-term forecast. The level of real
GDP is currently 0.6% lower than if the recession didn’t
happen and the pre-pandemic trend had continued; that
gap will be closed later this year, but inventories are a risk.
Inventories played an enormous role in the gain in fourth-
quarter GDP. Inventories jumped by $173.6 billion at an
annualized rate in the fourth quarter after falling in each of
the prior three months. Inventories added 4.9 percentage
points to fourth-quarter GDP growth, among the largest
gains since the 1980s.
The sizable inventory build could be an issue for first-quarter
GDP growth because it is unlikely to be duplicated. For GDP,
it’s the change in the change in inventories that matters. In
other words, inventories would need to increase more than
that seen in the fourth quarter to add to first-quarter GDP
growth. That seems unlikely because of the Omicron variant
and its impact on supply chains.
Also, supply chains remain a downside risk. The issues with
U.S. supply chains are both supply- and demand-related. On
the demand front, wealth effects associated with rising asset
prices, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and fewer
opportunities to spend on services led to an enormous
increase in consumer goods spending. The good news is that
our U.S. Supply-Chain Stress Index has improved recently
along with our Asia-Pacific region SCSI.
Business investment and housing
Fundamentals remain supportive but less so than in January,
for business investment as corporate credit spreads have
widened. However, corporate profit margins are fairly wide,
and banks are easing lending standards.
We have real business equipment spending rising 8.2% this
year, compared with 9.7% in the January baseline. The
forecast is for real business equipment spending to increase
5.4% in 2023, a touch stronger than the 5.2% gain in the
January baseline forecast.
Risks are weighted to the downside, as financial markets
could tighten more than we anticipate and corporate credit
spreads widen further. The correlation coefficient between
monthly changes in the high-yield corporate bond spread
and changes in the S&P 500 is -0.71 since 2000. The
relationship is still strong if we look at it on a weekly basis.
Using no and various lags, the Granger causality tests
showed changes in the S&P 500 caused changes in the
high-yield corporate bond spread. The causal relationship
runs in one direction. Also, now that interest rates are rising
and the market value of global bonds with negative yields is
declining, it could put some upward pressure on U.S. long-
term rates and cause some widening in high-yield corporate
bond spreads as investors have less pressure to search for
yield.
The real nonresidential structures investment was cut this
year and next. We now look for real nonresidential
structures investment to rise 11% this year (17% in the
January baseline) and 10.7% in 2022 (11.5% in the January
baseline). The downward revision to the forecast was broad-
based across components, including structures investment
in commercial/healthcare and manufacturing. We did revise
higher the forecast for structures investment in mining
exploration, shafts and wells because of the rise in energy
prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses the American
Petroleum Institute’s weighted average of footage drilled
along with rotary rig counts from Baker Hughes in its
current-quarter estimate of private fixed investment in
mining exploration, shafts and wells. This segment now
accounts for more than 10% of nominal private fixed
investment in nonresidential structures. Therefore, a sudden
rise in energy prices would lead to an increase in the number
of active rotary rigs. Separately, growth in the Commercial
Property Price Index was revised higher by 30 basis points
this year and next, to 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.
Revisions to housing starts were small. Housing starts are
expected to be 1.84 million, compared with 1.82 million in
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
12
the January baseline. Revisions to housing starts next year
were also modest. Risks are heavily weighted to the
downside. There are likely only so many homes that can be
built each year because of labor-supply constraints and lack
of buildable lots. Some of the labor-supply issues will ease
as the pandemic winds down, but the reduction in
immigration is particularly problematic for homebuilders'
ability to find workers. Revisions to the forecast for new-
and existing-home sales this year were minor, as mortgage
rates haven’t risen either fast or high enough to cut
noticeably into sales.
We nudged up the forecast for the FHFA All-Transactions
House Price Index this year, with it rising 9.8%, compared
with 8.9% in the January baseline. House price growth
moderates noticeably in 2023, as prices are forecast to rise
2.4%, a touch stronger than the 2.1% in the January
baseline. This is attributable to rebalancing of supply and
demand.
Labor market weathers Omicron
The January jobs report delivered an upside surprise with
gains totaling 467,000, which far exceeded expectations.
After much concern, the impact of the Omicron virus
variant on job growth was minimal, as January’s total fell
only slightly short of the impressive 555,000 average gain in
2021. Given that the Omicron wave has already begun to
fade, the stage is set for substantial payroll gains to continue
this year.
The January employment data are incorporated into the
February baseline forecast. They led to minor tweaks to the
forecast. We have job growth averaging 384,000 per month
this year, better than the 360,000 in the January baseline
forecast. There wasn’t any material change to the forecast
for the unemployment rate this year, but it's now expected
to bottom at 3.3% next year, compared with 3.2% in the
baseline forecast.
We assume a full-employment economy is one with a 3.5%
unemployment rate, around a 62.5% labor force
participation rate, and a prime-age employment to
population ratio of 80%. All of these conditions will be met
by late this year or early next.
Marching toward March
The Federal Open Market Committee used its January
meeting to tee up the potential for the first increase in the
target fed funds rate as early as March. The post -meeting
statement noted that it “will soon be appropriate” to raise
the target range for the fed funds rate. The inflation criteria
for raising interest rates had already been met, but the Fed
was waiting for further improvement in the labor market,
and the market appears closer to meeting the threshold. The
statement described the labor market as “strong.” This was
absent in the December statement. It looks as if the tapering
process will end a week earlier; the statement said the
process will be wrapped up in early March rather than mid-
month. The statement subtly hints that the balance sheet
will eventually shrink.
Given Fed communication, new data on inflation, and job
growth, we have pulled our first rate hike forward to March.
We expect the Fed to raise the funds rate three additional
times this year, once each quarter, by 0.25 percentage point
each time. The Fed is also expected to begin quantitative
tightening this summer. That is, the central bank will not
replace the Treasury and mortgage securities it owns as they
mature or prepay, allowing its balance sheet to slowly
shrink, and putting upward pressure on longer-term rates.
We didn’t make significant changes to the forecast for the
10-year Treasury yield.
The forecast for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
unchanged between the January and February baseline
forecasts. It still calls for stocks to steadily decline this year,
bottoming in early 2023.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
13
THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE
U.K. Inflation Hits Long-Time High
BY ROSS CIOFFI
The U.K.’s CPI inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.5% y/y in
January, up from a 5.4% reading in December. This time we
can’t put all the blame on energy prices; the rise was mainly
due to an increase in core goods inflation owing to retailers
discounting less than usual in January. Although electricity
and gas inflation did increase, fuel prices declined slightly
after reaching multiyear highs at the end of 2021, and so did
services inflation. Looking ahead, core goods inflation will
rise higher because of the jump in producer prices, while
energy prices will soar in April in line with the announced
54% increase in the Ofgem price cap. This means that the
CPI still hasn’t reached its peak—it should do so in the
spring—and that the cost of living squeeze isn’t going away
soon.
Second estimate confirms EZ GDP slowed in Q4
The second estimate of euro zone GDP confirmed the flash
estimate that output grew by 0.3% q/q in the final quarter
of 2021. There are still a few estimates missing, but these
are of relatively smaller economies and may not sway the
estimate much. The Netherlands surprised to the upside,
with an increase of 0.9% q/q during the quarter. But given
the imposition of lockdowns in December, the lingering
effects could play out at the start of the first quarter, leading
to a weak first-quarter reading. Even without a detailed
breakdown of GDP, we expect private consumption slowed
significantly from the previous third quarter. This was
inevitable following the summer’s post-lockdown spending
spree, but the return of COVID-19, lockdowns and social
distancing slammed the brakes even harder. Investments
also likely suffered due to supply shortages, and net exports
will detract from growth. We expect activity to pick up this
spring as the pandemic abates in the second quarter of
2022.
The euro zone’s deficit came in even worse than expected
last December. The not seasonally adjusted trade balance
tumbled to a deficit of €4.6 billion from a surplus of €28.3
billion in December 2020. Exports were up 14.1% in year-
earlier terms, but imports were 36.7% higher. In seasonally
adjusted terms, the deficit deepened to €9.7 billion from
€1.8 billion a month earlier. Exports slid by 0.6% as imports
grew by 3.1%. Exports of machinery and transport
equipment took one of the largest hits, likely as supply-
chain issues kept production and therefore export order
fulfilment below potential. The trade balance will remain in
deficit for some months as base and supply-chain issues
supercharge imports and dampen exports.
EZ industrial production ends 2021 on positive note
The euro zone’s industrial production grew by 1.2% m/m in
December, adding to the 2.4% increase in December.
Manufacture of transport equipment led the month’s
increase; pharmaceutical output and production of
computer, electronic and optical equipment also tracked
strong growth. The upbeat performance in recent months in
the transport sectors hints at better supply conditions in
Europe . However, global supply lines are still tangled up, and
European producers will likely face tight inventories of key
inputs again. Moreover, surging production costs and the
Omicron outbreak in January likely weighed on output.
Looking ahead, we are optimistic that industry will continue
growing due to resilient global demand.
Norwegian GDP growth slows in fourth quarter
Norway’s GDP growth slowed significantly in the fourth
quarter, to 0.1% q/q from 3.9%, as inventories were run
down and exports of goods and services from the oil, gas
and ocean transport sectors pulled back after a strong third
quarter. By contrast, household consumption held up,
although it also slowed from the previous quarter, while
fixed investments made strong gains after a slight
contraction previously.
U.K. unemployment falls in fourth quarter
U.K. unemployment fell to 4.1% in the three months to
December from 4.3% in the September stanza.
Unemployment declined further, but so did employment,
owing to a sharp jump in the number of economically
inactive people. What stole the spotlight was the wage
numbers, however. Although nominal pay growth beat
expectations, real total pay declined by 0.1% on the back of
the jump in inflation. We expect the U.K. labor marker will
remain tight in coming months, leading to continued sharp
growth in nominal wages.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
14
THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC
Green Light for Further PBoC Easing
BY KATRINA ELL , XIAO CHUN XU and JEFF YU
China’s consumer and producer prices continued to ease in
January, keeping the door firmly open for the People’s Bank
of China to continue its accommodative stance.
Producer price inflation eased to 9.1% y/y from 10.3% y/y in
the prior month. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI fell
by 0.2%. This result surprised on the downside in light of the
official manufacturing PMI showing a rebound in input and
output price components. An uptick in world prices for coal
and bulk commodities may not filter through until
February's PPI reading. This year's Lunar New Year
celebrations were muted due to local outbreaks of COVID-
19, and this sapped some strength from producer prices. We
should, however, be cautious in interpreting Chinese data
during the holiday period.
That goes for CPI data too. China’s consumer price inflation
weakened in January. Year-over-year price increases eased
to 0.9% from 1.5% in December. The market expected a 1%
change. Food and energy inflation cooled significantly, while
core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was
unchanged for a third straight month. On a monthly basis,
consumer prices increased 0.4%, a reversal from the 0.3%
decrease in December.
Not all components of the CPI basket eased. The recent rise
in global oil prices pushed China’s fuel prices higher, with
petrol and diesel prices climbing more than 20% year on
year. Prices for services increased because of seasonal labour
shortages in urban areas ahead of the holiday season. Flights
and services related to the home, education and medical
care all rose.
Amidst cooling inflation, the People's Bank of China in
January cut the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.1% from
2.2% and the one-year medium-term lending facility rate to
2.85% from 2.95%. We expect the divergence between U.S.
and Chinese monetary policy to persist through much of
2022. The PBoC will continue to use a variety of levers to
manage the property market slowdown and achieve its goal
of growth stabilisation in 2022. We maintain our view that
GDP will grow by 5.2% in 2022 after the 8.1% expansion in
2021.
Japan’s better end to 2021
Preliminary estimates put Japan’s GDP growth at 1.3% q/q
in the fourth quarter of 2021. This compared with a revised
0.7% contraction in the third quarter. The rebound largely
reflects better consumption spending amidst a much-
improved COVID-19 situation and leaves GDP just 0.2% shy
of its pre-COVID-19 level.
With close to 80% of Japan’s population fully vaccinated
and case numbers falling to new lows in the final months of
2021, household spending on services gradually improved
towards the year's end, enabling a rebound in consumption
that drove the recovery in GDP. Although quarter-on-
quarter growth remained behind expectations, this is
relative to revised historical data, which now show a smaller
decline in the third quarter of 2021. For 2021 as a whole,
GDP expanded 1.7%, matching our forecast.
Private consumption aside, GDP expenditure components
saw little change on the quarter. Private residential
investment dipped 0.9% q/q whereas business investment
rose 0.4%. Government consumption and investment
together fell 0.9% q/q. Meanwhile, net exports added 0.2
percentage point to growth; shipments struggled against
supply disruptions early in the fourth quarter but bounced
back towards year's end.
Part of the reason the fourth-quarter print undershot
expectations is because total gross fixed capital formation
(the sum of private residential, business and government
investment) ticked down on the quarter. We caution against
reading too much into preliminary estimates because large
revisions are common.
Still, the rebound in the fourth quarter is positive news and
underscores the potential for further recovery once services
consumption finds a more stable footing. But after a year of
ups and downs, the spread of the Omicron variant of
COVID-19 shows that Japan is not quite out of the woods
yet. Uncertainty around the new variant is weighing on
mobility and household spending, even though authorities
have so far opted not to declare another state of
emergency. Fading supply snags will help exports, while
Japan’s high vaccination rate and policy support will lift
domestic demand this year. But as we have said before, the
recovery is unlikely to proceed along a straight line.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
15
RATINGS ROUNDUP
Upgrades for a Diverse Group of U.S. Firms
BY MICHAEL FERLEZ
U.S.
U.S. rating change activity was overwhelming positive for
the latest period, with upgrades accounting for the bulk of
activity and amount of debt affected. Rating change activity
spanned a diverse set of industrial groups. The largest
upgrade measured by the amount of affected debt was
made to Abbott Laboratories , which saw its senior
unsecured rating upgraded one-notch to A1 on $18 billion in
debt. In the rating action, Moody’s Investors Service cited
the long period of consistent execution across Abbot’s
product lines among several reasons for the upgrade. As part
of the rating action, Moody’s Investors Service also affirmed
the Abbot’s commercial paper rating at Prime-1.
Europe
Western European rating change activity was similarly
positive, though activity remains light. For the week ended
February 15, upgrades accounted for three of the four
changes and 88% of affected debt. The largest change for
the week was to U.K. -based transaction processor,
International Game Technology PLC . Moody’s Investors
Service upgraded both IGT’s corporate family rating and its
existing senior secured notes to Ba2. Moody’s also upgraded
the firm’s Probability of Default rating to Ba2-PD. In the
rating rationale, Moody’s Investors Service cited several
reasons for the upgrade, including the resilience of IGT’s
lottery business as well as the rebound in gaming operations
and growth in its digital and sports betting businesses. In
total, the upgrade impacted $6.4 billion in outstanding debt.
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
16
RATINGS ROUND-UP
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
Apr01
Aug04
Dec07
Apr11
Aug14
Dec17
Apr21
FIGURE 1
Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions
By Count of Actions
By Amount of Debt Affected
* Trailing 3-month average
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 2
BCF
Bank Credit Facility Rating
MM
Money-Market
CFR
Corporate Family Rating
MTN
MTN Program Rating
CP
Commercial Paper Rating
Notes
Notes
FSR
Bank Financial Strength Rating
PDR
Probability of Default Rating
IFS
Insurance Financial Strength Rating
PS
Preferred Stock Rating
IR
Issuer Rating
SGLR
Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating
JrSub
Junior Subordinated Rating
SLTD
Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating
LGD
Loss Given Default Rating
SrSec
Senior Secured Rating
LTCF
Long-Term Corporate Family Rating
SrUnsec
Senior Unsecured Rating
LTD
Long-Term Deposit Rating
SrSub
Senior Subordinated
LTIR
Long-Term Issuer Rating
STD
Short-Term Deposit Rating
Rating Key
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
17
FIGURE 3
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New LTD
Rating
IG/S
G
2/9/2022
STAPLES, INC.
Industrial
SrSec/SrUnsec/BCF/
LTCFR/PDR
3000.00
D
B2
B3
SG
2/10/2022
TOLL ROAD INVESTORS PARTNERSHIP II, L.P. Industrial
SrUnsec
68.85
U
Baa2
A2
IG
2/10/2022
PNM RESOURCES, INC. - TEXAS - NEW MEXICO
POWER COMPANY
Utility
SrSec/BCF/LTIR
93.20
D
A1
A2
IG
2/14/2022
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Industrial
SrUnsec
315.08
U
Baa1
A3
IG
2/14/2022
CRESTWOOD HOLDINGS LLC- CRESTWOOD
MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Industrial
SrUnsec
900.00
U
Ba2
Ba3
SG
2/14/2022
NMG HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Industrial
SrSec/LTCFR/PDR
1100.00
U
Caa2
Caa1
SG
2/15/2022
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Industrial
SrUnsec
17615.61
U
A2
A1
IG
2/15/2022
TENASKA VIRGINIA PARTNERS, L.P.
Utility
SrSec
483.50
U
Baa2
Baa1
IG
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 4
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New
LTD
Rating
IG/
SG
Country
2/9/2022
DKT HOLDINGS APS-TDC HOLDING A/S
Utility
SrUnsec/MTN
1167.66
D
B1
B2
SG DENMARK
2/11/2022
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Industrial
SrSec/LTCFR/PDR
6438.65
U
Ba3
Ba2
SG UNITED KINGDOM
2/11/2022
NYKREDIT HOLDING A/S-NYKREDIT
REALKREDIT A/S
Financial
LTIR/LTD/MTN
U
A2
A1
IG DENMARK
2/11/2022
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC
Industrial
SrSec/SrUnsec/BCF/
LTCFR/PDR
2075.00
U
Ba3
Ba2
SG UNITED KINGDOM
Source: Moody's
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
18
MARKET DATA
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Aa2
A2
Baa2
Source: Moody's
Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Ba2
B2
Caa-C
Source: Moody's
Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
19
CDS MOVERS
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
Coca-Cola Company (The)
Aa1
Aa2
A1
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Ba1
Ba2
Ba2
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
B1
B2
Caa1
Crown Castle International Corp.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa3
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P .
A2
A3
Baa2
Calpine Corporation
B2
B3
B2
Sysco Corporation
Baa2
Baa3
Baa1
DTE Energy Company
Aa2
Aa3
Baa2
ONEOK, Inc.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa3
Boston Properties Limited Partnership
Baa2
Baa3
Baa1
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Baa2
A3
Baa2
PepsiCo, Inc.
A2
A1
A1
Philip Morris International Inc.
A2
A1
A2
General Electric Company
Baa3
Baa2
Baa1
Eli Lilly and Company
Aa2
Aa1
A2
FirstEnergy Corp.
Baa3
Baa2
Ba1
Emerson Electric Company
Baa1
A3
A2
Danaher Corporation
A3
A2
Baa1
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
A2
A1
A2
United Rentals ( North America ), Inc.
Ba2
Ba1
Ba2
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
B2
469
342
128
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)
B2
314
232
82
Rite Aid Corporation
Caa2
1,145
1,073
72
Qwest Corporation
Ba2
254
185
69
American Airlines Group Inc.
Caa1
774
720
54
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc .
B2
494
449
44
TEGNA Inc.
Ba3
474
437
37
Pitney Bowes Inc.
B3
669
632
37
Liberty Interactive LLC
B2
567
531
36
Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
B3
406
370
36
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
Talen Energy Supply, LLC
Caa2
4,168
4,202
-33
Domtar Corporation
Ba3
415
440
-25
Newell Brands Inc.
Ba1
108
131
-23
Mattel, Inc.
B1
115
136
-22
SITE Centers Corp.
Baa3
103
120
-17
Crown Castle International Corp.
Baa3
81
91
-11
Howmet Aerospace Inc.
Ba2
166
174
-8
Murphy Oil Corporation
Ba3
338
346
-8
Wendy's International, LLC
Caa2
128
136
-8
Levi Strauss & Co.
Ba2
121
129
-7
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
20
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
ENGIE SA
A1
A2
Baa1
Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ
Baa1
Baa2
A3
Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF)
A2
A3
A3
National Bank of Greece S.A.
Ba3
B1
B3
Bank of Scotland plc
A1
A2
A1
Electrabel SA
Baa2
Baa3
Baa1
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc
B2
B3
B1
Alliander N.V.
Aa3
A1
Aa3
thyssenkrupp AG
Ba3
B1
B1
Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .
A1
A2
Baa1
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
Spain , Government of
A1
Aa3
Baa1
HSBC Holdings plc
Baa1
A3
A3
Portugal , Government of
A1
Aa3
Baa2
UniCredit S.p.A .
Baa3
Baa2
Baa1
UniCredit Bank AG
Aa2
Aa1
A2
Orange
A2
A1
Baa1
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Aa2
Aa1
Baa1
BASF (SE)
Aa3
Aa2
A3
UBS AG
A2
A1
Aa3
Danone
Aa3
Aa2
Baa1
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
Novafives S.A.S.
Caa2
898
801
97
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A .
Caa1
369
322
46
Vedanta Resources Limited
B3
800
761
40
Avon Products, Inc.
Ba3
324
290
34
Clariant AG
Ba1
117
86
31
Premier Foods Finance plc
B3
262
235
27
Iceland Bondco plc
Caa2
572
548
24
Rolls-Royce plc
Ba3
207
183
23
Atlantia S.p.A .
Ba3
155
135
20
CECONOMY AG
Ba1
247
227
20
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
Caa2
515
534
-19
Boparan Finance plc
Caa1
1,324
1,339
-15
Stagecoach Group Plc
Baa3
78
92
-14
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
Caa1
731
744
-13
Permanent tsb p.l.c.
Baa2
213
225
-12
Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ
A3
61
71
-10
NIBC Bank N.V.
Baa1
58
67
-9
Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria S.A.
Baa1
68
74
-5
Sappi Papier Holding GmbH
Ba2
329
333
-5
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
Baa2
142
145
-3
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
21
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
China Development Bank
Baa1
Baa2
A1
SoftBank Group Corp.
B1
B2
Ba3
Bank of China Limited
Baa1
Baa2
A1
SK Hynix Inc.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
LG Electronics Inc.
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Amcor Pty Ltd
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Hitachi, Ltd.
Aaa
Aa1
A3
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
A2
A3
Ba3
Japan , Government of
Aaa
Aaa
A1
China , Government of
A3
A3
A1
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Senior Ratings
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Aa2
Aa1
A1
Mitsubishi Corporation
Aa1
Aaa
A2
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
A1
Aa3
Aa1
Hong Kong SAR, China , Government of
Aa2
Aa1
Aa3
DBS Bank Ltd.
Aa3
Aa2
Aa1
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Baa3
Baa2
Baa3
Woori Bank
Aa2
Aa1
A1
Korea Expressway Corporation
Aa3
Aa2
Aa2
Flex Ltd.
Baa3
Baa2
Baa3
GS Caltex Corporation
Aa3
Aa2
Baa1
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
SoftBank Group Corp.
Ba3
332
312
20
Pakistan , Government of
B3
415
401
14
Flex Ltd.
Baa3
89
77
12
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Baa3
86
77
9
Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
Ba2
315
306
9
Woolworths Group Limited
Baa2
61
54
7
MTR Corporation Limited
Aa3
34
29
5
Qantas Airways Ltd.
Baa2
161
156
5
India , Government of
Baa3
102
99
4
State Bank of India
Baa3
103
99
4
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Feb. 16
Feb. 9
Spread Diff
Tata Motors Limited
B1
239
252
-12
SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
Baa3
102
107
-5
ORIX Corporation
A3
29
31
-2
China Development Bank
A1
61
62
-1
Bank of China Limited
A1
63
64
-1
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Ba1
45
46
-1
Japan Tobacco Inc.
A2
19
20
-1
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
A3
24
25
-1
Panasonic Corporation
Baa1
29
30
-1
Hitachi, Ltd.
A3
19
20
-1
Source: Moody's, CMA
Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
CDS Spreads
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
22
ISSUANCE
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
23
ISSUANCE
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
18.725
3.470
23.745
Year-to-Date
204.438
43.891
258.733
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
14.742
1.600
16.513
Year-to-Date
129.846
12.951
143.795
* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.
Source: Moody's/ Dealogic
USD Denominated
Euro Denominated
Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
24
To order reprints of this report (100 copies minimum), please call 212.553.1658 .
Report Number: 1319860
Contact Us
Editor
Reid Kanaley
Americas
+1.212.553.1658
Europe
+44.20.7772.5454
clientservices.emea@moodys.com
Asia (Excluding Japan)
+85 2 2916 1121
clientservices.asia@moodys.com
Japan
+81 3 5408 4100
clientservices.japan@moodys.com
MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK
25
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S
(COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT
MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR
IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER
OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO
INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS,
INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE
INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT
PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS
AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT
RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE,
HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS
AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN
INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE
COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT
MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS
DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as
well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party
sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its
Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for
any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to
use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of
such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is
not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or
compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of
liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors,
officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY
CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities
(including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc . have, prior to assignment of
any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000 .
MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes.
Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors
Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at
under the heading “Investor
Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s
Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document
is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within
Australia , you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent
will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating
is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly owned by
Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc ., a wholly owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a
Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are
assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit
rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and
preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions
and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000 .
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.