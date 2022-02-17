Surely You Can’t Be Serious (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)

background image

Surely You Can’t Be Serious

This cycle is unlike any recent one and,

while there are a ton of reasons to be

optimistic about the U.S. economy’s

near-term prospects, there are also

reasons to worry that a recession isn’t

far off on the horizon. The only sign of a

recession in the economic data is in the

University of Michigan consumer

sentiment index, which has dropped

noticeably from its recent peak. Our rule

of thumb is that a 30-point drop from

that index's peak signals a coming

recession. We haven’t hit that threshold

yet, and the drop in sentiment could be

the result of the pandemic and inflation,

which were not factors in pushing

sentiment lower ahead of the past

several recessions.

However, there are other reasons to be

concerned about the durability of the

recovery in 2023 and 2024. We

previously laid out the economy’s potential tangled web. The current supply-chain

disruptions are making it difficult for businesses to manage their inventories. It is possible

that businesses will be caught with excess inventories in a couple of years as they over-

order today to compensate for the delays. This has caused recessions in the past and is a

symptom of a boom-bust cycle. What inventories add to growth this year, they could

subtract next year.

Another cause for concern is the Fed. Though we expect growth in inflation to moderate

this year, it will remain elevated, and that makes the Fed’s job extremely difficult. If the

Fed is forced to raise the fed funds rate above its neutral rate to tame inflation, the stage

will be set for recession. Also, some Fed officials believe they are falling further behind

the curve, which could lead to a more aggressive tightening cycle, a recipe for an

economic downturn in 2023 or 2024.

Investors have begun to bet on the Fed reversing its tightening course late next year.

Based on the December 2023 and December 2025 eurodollar future contracts, markets

are betting on a reduction in the fed funds rate, but a 25-basis point reduction isn’t

priced in yet. However, there are other warnings in financial markets. Forward yield

FEBRUARY 17, 2022

curves, which are constructed using interest rate swaps, are

already flashing recession warning signs. The normal yield

curves we look at, including the spread between the 10- and

2-year Treasury yields and the 10-year and 3-month

Treasury yields, can be turned into 1-year forward-looking

yield curves using forward contracts.

The forward-looking yield curves have flattened significantly

over the past year and are as flat as they were ahead of the

2007 and 2020 recessions. The lead time between where

they are today and a recession varies at around 12 to 24

months. This time, the Fed will likely be tightening when

forward curves are sending a warning about a recession.

Therefore, the odds of something going wrong are high.

A mistake often made is that any recovery or expansion is

compared to the prior one. This recovery/expansion is

nothing like the one after the Great Recession, and the

downside risks are noticeably different and serious enough

to cut it short.

Fed communication fans uncertainty

The Fed also can’t catch a break on inflation as the U.S.

Producer Price Index rose noticeably more than either we or

the consensus anticipated in January. The new data on the

PPI and consumer price index point toward another solid

increase in the core PCE deflator in January, the Fed’s

preferred measure of inflation. The final demand PPI rose 1%

in January, the strongest in eight months, leaving it up 9.7%

on a year-ago basis. The gain in the PPI was broad-based,

something that will worry the Fed.

The incoming inflation data aren’t sitting well with some

Fed officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently

threw his support behind a 50-basis point hike at the March

meeting, which would be the first 50-basis point increase

since 2000. Bullard also said that the Fed should consider an

intermeeting move. Earlier this week, he said the Fed should

front-load rate hikes. Bullard appears to be in the minority,

for now. Most Fed officials who have commented so far

have opposed a 50-basis point hike in March.

We therefore think that the more likely path is a longer

series of 25-basis point increases in the target range for the

fed funds rate and we may need to add an additional rate

hike to our baseline forecast in March. The current baseline

has four 25-basis point rate hikes this year. A gradual but

steady tightening in monetary policy seems like the most

likely scenario, but we can see the flip side of the argument,

and it could set up a problem for the Fed. If the Fed doesn’t

raise rates by 50 basis points in March, financial market

conditions might ease, which is the opposite of what the

central bank wants.

As the beginning of the tightening cycle begins, Fed

communication is key, but it appears markets are focusing

on comments by hawkish regional Fed presidents. We

warned that this might occur after the annual rotation of

regional voting members of the Federal Open Market

Committee in January. Comments by the regional Fed

presidents can move markets, but when it comes to setting

monetary policy, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have the

support of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The last

dissenting vote by a Fed governor was in 2005. The Senate

is moving closer to voting on President Biden’s nominees to

fill open seats on the board, which would put more votes in

Powell’s pocket heading into each meeting.

Still, communication matters and recent comments have

created uncertainty, something that normally doesn’t sit

well with investors. Uncertainty around monetary policy has

jumped recently. We reached this conclusion after

calculating a six-week rolling standard deviation in the 2-

year Treasury yield. We chose six weeks because that is

approximately the length of time between FOMC meetings.

The 2-year Treasury yield is sensitive to changes in

expectations about monetary policy. Therefore, high

uncertainty would be reflected in the rolling standard

deviation.

We find evidence that the rolling standard deviation has

jumped and is higher than anytime during the last

tightening cycle. The rolling standard deviation in the two-

year Treasury yield was depressed throughout the last

tightening cycle, until the Fed had to pivot because of the

pandemic. However, the current rolling standard deviation

in the 2-year Treasury yield is within the range seen between

2000 and 2009. Odds are that uncertainty now will be

more like that earlier period than it was following the Great

Recession.

Risks for policy uncertainty continue to climb. This could

rattle financial markets and cause stock prices to remain

under significant pressure. In fact, the correlation coefficient

between monthly changes in the high-yield corporate bond

spread and changes in the S&P 500 is -0.71 since 2000.

Therefore, financial market conditions could tighten more

noticeably than anticipated in the baseline forecast.

TOP OF MIND

The U.S. Goods Addiction Is Real

BY BERNARD YAROS

The U.S.

consumer price index

increased 0.6% in January.

The CPIs for food and energy each rose 0.9%. Excluding

food and energy, the CPI was up 0.6% for the second month

in a row. Price pressures from the auto market eased. Used-

vehicle prices rose 1.5%, down from the prior month's 3.3%

gain. Meanwhile, new-vehicle prices were flat. Within the

core CPI, accelerating growth in the CPIs for medical care

commodities and services, along with transportation

services, offset the weakness in vehicle prices.

On a year-ago basis, the headline and core CPIs were up

7.5% and 6%, respectively. These are the strongest readings

since 1982. Having inflation at 7.5% on a year-ago basis

compared with the 2.1% average growth in 2018 and 2019

is costing the average household an extra $276 per month.

As a result, inflation is weighing on the collective psyche,

and the U.S. misery index, which is the sum of the jobless

rate and headline CPI inflation, is the highest since June

2020. Besides the hit to sentiment, there are multiple other

reasons why the Federal Reserve should address inflation by

raising interest rates.

Inflation is widespread

Price pressures are broadening and are not just limited to a

narrow range of goods and services. The median CPI and the

16% trimmed-mean CPI are alternative measures of

inflation that exclude the smallest and largest prices during

the month, though their approaches differ. During the past

summer, the median and 16% trimmed-mean CPIs were

slower to accelerate relative to the headline and core CPIs,

as price pressures were concentrated in energy and supply-

constrained CPI components. However, the median CPI is

now growing at its fastest pace since the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, inflation as measured by the 16% trimmed-

mean CPI is the strongest on record.

There is a reason we pay attention to these two measures of

inflation that ignore outliers and home in on the middle of

the distribution of price changes: They are a better

representation of the underlying trend in inflation. The

Cleveland Fed has found that the median CPI forecasts

headline CPI over the next one to two years more accurately

than the core CPI or even the headline CPI itself.

Addicted to goods

The current bout of high U.S. inflation is largely a story

about goods. Year-over-year growth in goods prices is more

than 12%, whereas annual services inflation is running at less

than 5%. If we expand our analysis of goods inflation

globally, it is not difficult to connect the dots between the

runup in U.S. goods prices and the outsize strength in real

goods spending by U.S. consumers.

U.S. personal outlays on goods as a share of total

consumption surged 6.5 percentage points from February

2020 to its peak in March 2021. In contrast, the share of

goods consumption in other G-7 nations rose by a lesser 4

percentage points from the end of 2019 to its apex in the

beginning of 2021. Since the first quarter of 2021, the share

of goods spending has partially normalized but to a lesser

extent in the U.S. than in the rest of the G-7.

To assess the relative strength of U.S. goods spending, we

also look at its deviation from pre-COVID-19 trends.

Personal consumption data by durability are not available

for all countries, but they are for two dozen OECD member

countries that span the Americas , Europe , the Middle East ,

and Asia . Using this sample, we identified a strong positive

relationship between the change in goods prices since the

start of the pandemic and the deviation in real goods

consumption from its pre-virus trend. A simple scatter plot

comparing the two concepts shows the U.S. as a clear

standout with one of the most positive goods expenditure

gaps and the biggest surge in goods prices.

The Fed can treat our goods addiction. Our

baseline

forecast

calls for the central bank to increase the fed funds

rate four times in 2022, with steady rate hikes thereafter

until hitting its terminal rate of 2.5% in the second half of

2024. In the baseline forecast, real goods spending does not

fall back to its pre-pandemic trend in 2022, as excess

personal savings will provide some critical buoyancy.

However, the heady gains from 2021 are over, and as service

spending as a share of total consumption normalizes further,

real goods spending will advance only tepidly. By 2027, real

goods spending links up with its pre-virus trend.

To zero out the impact on goods spending from our baseline

monetary policy assumptions, we simulated an improbable

counterfactual scenario in which monetary policy remains as

loose as it was in 2021. Monetary policy acts with a time lag,

and real goods spending in our baseline and counterfactual

scenarios does not diverge appreciably until late 2023.

However, it takes real goods spending three more years to

return to its pre-virus trend in the counterfactual scenario.

This keeps the pressure on core goods inflation, which is

already expected to average 1.8% over the next decade,

compared with the 0.01% average from 2000 to 2019.

In the two decades before the pandemic, globalization and

automation influenced U.S. goods prices more than

domestic demand. However, this relationship abruptly

changed in 2020 as trade logjams and factory shutdowns

left supply unusually inelastic. As a result, demand

fluctuations now represent a key driver for goods prices.

Though virus-related supply issues will ease over time, our

forecast for above-trend goods consumption through 2026

supports our long-run projection for core goods inflation to

remain high by historical standards, albeit less so compared

with recent history in the pandemic.

Watch out for OER

Core goods inflation will downshift from 11.7% in January to

less than 2% by year's end. However, another major CPI

component will simultaneously be ramping up, offsetting

some of the downward pressure on inflation from core

goods. Owners’ equivalent rent, the amount a homeowner

would pay to rent their own home in a competitive market,

makes up a quarter of the CPI. Last year’s ferocious rise in

house prices will bleed into OER, whose year-over-year

growth will peak at 4.6% in August. This would be the

strongest since 1991. Interest rate hikes in 2022 are too late

to meaningfully beat back this acceleration in OER.

However, tighter financial conditions will help cool the

housing market and in turn OER over the long run.

Income sentiment could mislead

Persistently strong inflation requires consumers to expect

higher incomes that allow them to finance these price

increases. A potential silver lining for the Fed is that the net

percentage of consumers expecting higher incomes in the

next six months has fallen. Historically, this measure of

income sentiment is strongly correlated with the Atlanta

Fed's Wage Growth Tracker. We used a Granger causality

test to determine if there is a causal relationship between

the two. With various lags, income sentiment was found to

Granger-cause changes in the Atlanta Fed wage tracker. The

causal relationship runs in only one direction.

It is odd that consumers have turned downbeat about their

income prospects, especially because households tend to

think of their income in nominal rather than real terms,

known as the money illusion. It is possible that the money

illusion breaks down when inflation is too high to ignore

because of the squeeze it puts on household finances. If this

is currently the case, then the Fed should not take too much

comfort from the signal that income sentiment is sending.

Inflation will moderate significantly in 2022. Headline CPI

inflation will slow from 7.5% in January to just less than 3%

by December. Excluding food and energy, CPI inflation will

also decline from 6% at the start of the year to 3.2% by

year's end.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine risk

upending our forecast for steady CPI moderation in 2022.

We ran a scenario in which West Texas Intermediate crude

oil prices surge to $150 per barrel in the second and third

quarters before returning to the baseline forecast. Year-ago

CPI growth would be 0.5 and 0.6 percentage point higher in

the second and third quarters, respectively.

The Week Ahead in the Global Economy

U.S.

It’s a busy holiday-shortened week for U.S. economic data.

Widely followed measures of U.S. consumer and business

confidence that we track have recently diverged

significantly, but this isn’t surprising as some are more

sensitive to what is occurring on Wall Street than others.

The Conference Board consumer confidence survey due

Tuesday has been holding up significantly better than the

University of Michigan measure. The Conference Board

survey is more sensitive to labor market conditions, while

Michigan responds to changes in personal finances.

Elsewhere, we will get another look at fourth quarter GDP

growth. Other key data include new-home sales, monthly

personal income, spending and PCE deflators for January.

Also, durable goods orders for January will be released. A

number of data released next week are source data for GDP.

Europe

First up will be final estimates of fourth-quarter GDP for

Germany and France . We expect they will confirm that the

German economy was the second-worst performing euro

zone economy in the three months to December (after

Austria ), owing to the strict lockdowns put in place by the

German government to fight the emergence of Omicron.

The headline numbers should confirm that GDP declined

0.7% q/q, following a 1.7% increase in the third quarter. We

expect the details to show that a sharp drop in household

consumption drove the quarter’s slump. Services

consumption likely suffered the most, but goods

consumption should also have underperformed.

The French economy meanwhile had a much less bumpy

end of the year. We expect final numbers to confirm that

French GDP increased 0.7% q/q, following a 3.1% jump in

the three months to September. This rise should have

allowed GDP to have surpassed pre-pandemic levels,

rounding off a very strong 2021 for France . The main reason

France outperformed Germany over the quarter is that

France didn’t enforce strict measures to combat Omicron,

allowing recovery to carry on.

The final euro zone CPI figures for January should confirm

that inflation accelerated to 5.1% y/y from 5% in December.

All of the action was in noncore inflation; energy inflation

rose to a high of 28.6% y/y, while food, alcohol and tobacco

inflation increased to 3.6% from 3.2%. Core goods inflation

actually declined to 2.3% y/y from 2.9%, while services

inflation held steady at 2.4%. The European Central Bank is

under increased pressure to start tightening, but we caution

that underlying inflation is still relatively contained, and

inflation expectations remain anchored. This suggests that

the central bank doesn’t necessarily need to rush into a

tightening cycle and risk hurting the recovery, notably as

most of the rise in price pressure is due to supply shocks,

which are usually temporary. Adding to that, wage growth

isn’t very strong across most European countries, which

lowers the risk of a wage-price spiral happening.

Confidence figures should show that the European

economies recovered ground in February in line with the

easing of Omicron-related disruptions over the month. We

expect the euro zone’s PMI to have increased to 52.5 from

52.3 in January with rises set to be recorded across most

major countries. The U.K.’s PMI likely rose to 55.1 from 54.2.

Similarly, we expect the European Commission’s gauge of

euro zone’s economic sentiment to have increased to 113

from 112.7. But, while GDP growth likely rebounded

following disappointing results for December and January,

the flip side is that consumers and business are now getting

really spooked by the sharp increase in inflation pressures.

This is likely to put a lid on confidence and consequently on

the recovery.

Asia-Pacific

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will continue to normalise

monetary policy settings in February. We expect the official

cash rate to increase by 25 basis points to 1%. Elevated

inflation, running alongside a buoyant economy as evinced

by the tight labour market, makes it appropriate for the

RBNZ to continue to withdraw stimulus into 2023. The

central bank has already delivered a cumulative 50 basis

points in hikes since October. Headline inflation is forecast

to remain above the RBNZ’s 1% to 3% target range through

most of 2022. In the near-term, high energy prices and

supply shortages in construction and elsewhere are the

drivers.

In Asia , the second estimate of Hong Kong’s GDP will

confirm a December-quarter slowdown. We look for GDP to

rise just 0.2% q/q, unchanged from the preliminary

estimate. In year-on-year terms, GDP rose 4.8% y/y, down

from 5.5% in the third quarter. The continued border

closures and uncertainty over Hong Kong's future are taking

a toll on investment, which crashed to 0.1% y/y growth in

the fourth quarter. Housing spending was lifted by the

digital voucher scheme, up 6% y/y, while goods exports

trade continued its winning streak, up 13.3% y/y, after

growing 14.2% in the previous quarter. Hong Kong's growth

will decelerate further in the first quarter due to a surge in

Omicron cases—which prompted stricter social distancing

measures—and higher transportation and energy costs.

Geopolitical Calendar

Date

Country

Event

Economic

Importance

Financial Market Risk

9-Mar

South Korea

Presidential election

Medium

Medium

27-Mar

Hong Kong

Chief executive election

Low

Low

10-Apr

France

General elections

Medium

Medium

9-May

Philippines

Presidential election

Low

Low

29-May

Colombia

Presidential election

Medium

Low

Jun

Switzerland

World Economic Forum annual meeting

Medium

Low

29-30-Jun

NATO

NATO Summit, hosted by Madrid

Medium

Medium

Jun/Jul

PNG

National general election

Low

Low

2-Oct

Brazil

Presidential and congressional elections

High

Medium

Oct/Nov

China

National Party Congress

High

Medium

7-Nov

U.N.

U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)

Medium

Low

THE LONG VIEW: U.S.

The March to March

BY RYAN SWEET

CREDIT SPREADS

Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread is 136

basis points, 9 bps wider than the 127 bps at this time last

week and wider than the 115 bps average in January. The

long-term average industrial corporate bond spread widened

by 10 bps to 125. It averaged 103 bps in January.

The recent ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond

spread widened over the past week by 22 basis points to

368 bps. The Bloomberg Barclays high-yield option adjusted

spread has bounced around recently and is currently 354

bps, compared with 334 at this time last week. The high-

yield option adjusted bond spreads approximate what is

suggested by the accompanying long-term Baa industrial

company bond yield spread but a little tighter than implied

by a VIX of 26.2.

The ISM manufacturing survey points toward some widening

in high-yield U.S. corporate bond spreads, but nothing

suggests that issuance would take a significant hit. To

highlight this, we calculated z-scores. These measure the

standard deviations above or below the mean for both the

ISM manufacturing survey and the Bloomberg/Barclays

high-yield corporate bond spread. This points toward some

widening in the high-yield corporate bond spread.

Defaults

Defaults remain very low. According to the latest Moody’s

monthly default report, the global speculative-grade default

rate fell to 1.7% for the trailing 12 months ended in

December, from 2.0% the prior month. The rate has fallen

steadily since touching a cyclical peak of 6.9% at the end of

2020 and remains below the pre-pandemic level of 3.3%.

Under our baseline scenario, Moody's Credit Transition

Model predicts that the global speculative-grade default

rate will fall to a cyclical low of 1.5% in the second quarter

of 2022 before gradually rising to 2.4% at year end.

We also expect default risk to remain low for speculative-

grade companies as a whole because many have refinanced

their debt in the last two years at very low interest rates,

therefore mitigating their near-term default risks. However,

some low-rated companies that are under liquidity or

solvency stress could be vulnerable to default in the event of

tighter liquidity, higher borrowing costs, and profit erosion.

U.S. Corporate Bond Issuance

First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-

yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%

for IG and grew 12% for high yield.

Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for

high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased

142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.

Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an

annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared

upward 56% for high yield.

Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an

annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for

high yield.

First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual

advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated

offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.

Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as

worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-

over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield

issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.

Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide

offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year

decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated

corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-

ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the

third quarter.

Fourth-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$

denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from

$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final

three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for

high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below

its prior five-year average for the month.

In the week ended February 11, US$-denominated high-yield

issuance totaled $3.5 billion , bringing the year-to-date total

to $43.9 billion . Investment-grade bond issuance rose $18.7

billion in the current week bringing its year-to-date total to

$204.4 billion . Total US$-denominated issuance is currently

between that seen in 2018 and 2019.

U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

There were some minor adjustments to our forecast

between the January and February baselines. Bottom line:

the most likely economic outlook is sanguine, characterized

by full employment and comfortably low inflation by early

next year. But it depends on the Federal Reserve successfully

calibrating monetary policy, and this tightening cycle will be

significantly different than the last one.

Smaller fiscal package

In the February vintage of the baseline forecast, Democrats

pass a $1.2 trillion Build Back Better package of social safety

net and climate investments in the first half of 2022. Some

implementation will occur by the end of the second quarter.

Most notably, this is less than the $1.8 trillion package

assumed in prior baselines.

We dropped the following investments: $210 billion for

home care, $150 billion for affordable housing, $135 billion

for an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit, and $30 billion

for higher education. As a result, the remaining initiatives

are $560 billion for clean energy and the climate, $430

billion for healthcare coverage, $215 billion for universal

preschool, and $45 billion for a fully refundable Child Tax

Credit. The first three are provisions that West Virginia

Democrat Joe Manchin has said he would support, while a

fully refundable CTC would be a consolation prize for

Democrats , who had sought to extend the enhanced CTC

from the American Rescue Plan. Under our new assumption,

gross BBB investments represent 0.1% of GDP in 2022,

0.3% in 2023, and 0.4% in 2024 before peaking at nearly

0.5% in 2026.

The cost of the BBB investments are nearly paid for by

higher taxes on corporations and well-to-do households, as

well as prescription drug savings. Because the dollar figure of

BBB investments is lower than before, we have also

jettisoned some of the pay-fors that we previously assumed.

Specifically, we dropped a 15% corporate minimum tax on

large corporations, as well as new surtaxes on the top 0.02%

of earners.

Besides the two examples mentioned above, the rest of our

BBB pay-fors are the same as before. The February forecast

still includes the following changes to the personal tax code:

ensuring high-income business owners pay either the 3.8%

Medicare tax or the 3.8% net investment income tax, and

limiting business loss deductions for noncorporate

taxpayers. In addition, IRS funding would increase to

improve tax compliance. On the corporate side, a new

excise tax would apply to stock buybacks, and U.S.

multinationals would face higher taxes on global intangible

low-taxed income, among other international tax changes.

Finally, we assume prescription drug savings would come

from repealing a Trump-era rule that would eliminate safe

harbor from a federal anti-kickback law for rebates paid by

pharmaceutical manufacturers to health plans and

pharmacy benefit managers in Medicare Part D.

That said, the longer it takes Democrats to rally around BBB,

the closer we get to discarding BBB altogether from the

baseline forecast. For now, we still assume Democrats will

strive to pass some version of BBB in a bid to rally their base

ahead of the 2022 midterm election. The State of the Union

address on March 1 is an opportunity for Democrats to

outline a resurrected BBB that President Biden can then tout

during his address.

If we do not get any BBB clarity by the SOTU address, the

March forecast will likely water down our assumption of a

$1.2 trillion package to one costing about $600 billion .

Moreover, we would delay the start of implementation from

the second to the third quarter. An approximately $600

billion BBB package would largely revolve around green

energy tax credits and climate investments. It could also

include modest amounts of social safety net spending.

It would not be a game changer for the economy if the BBB

failed to become law, but it will diminish the economy’s

growth prospects and ding the fortunes of lower- and

middle-income households. Our outlook for real GDP

growth in 2022 would be reduced by 0.75 percentage point,

since BBB is front-loaded—with budget deficits in the near

term and surpluses in the longer run that roughly net out

over the 10-year budget horizon. Long term, the economy’s

potential growth would be reduced by several basis points

per year as the BBB agenda lifts labor force participation by

lowering the cost of work, particularly for lower-income

minority women.

COVID-19 assumptions

We adjusted our epidemiological assumptions to anticipate

that total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will be 82.9

million, noticeably less than the January baseline

assumption that cases would total 107.1 million. However,

the number of assumed cases is still well above that

assumed before the Omicron variant. The seven-day moving

average of daily confirmed cases has dropped sharply

recently and is around 250,000, below its recent peak of

807,000. The date for abatement of the pandemic, where

total case growth is less than 0.05% per day, changed

slightly; it is now April 4, a few weeks earlier than in the

January baseline.

We have replaced the concept of herd immunity with

“effective immunity,” which is a rolling number of infections

plus vaccinations to account for the fact that immunity is

not permanent. The forecast still assumes that COVID-19

will be endemic and seasonal.

A little less balmy

The new fiscal policy assumptions about the Omicron

variant of COVID-19 led to a downward revision to the

forecast for real GDP growth this year; it is now expected to

be 3.7% at an annualized rate, compared with 4.1% in the

January baseline. The bulk of the downward revision was in

the first quarter, as real GDP is expected to rise 0.5% at an

annualized rate. Our high-frequency GDP model now has

first-quarter GDP on track to rise 0.8% at an annualized

rate. Risk bias, or the difference between our high-frequency

GDP model’s estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth and

our official forecast, is 0.3 percentage point. It's early in

tracking first-quarter GDP, as there isn’t a lot of source data

released.

We expect GDP growth to bounce back in the second

quarter, similar to the pattern seen during the Delta wave.

The forecast is for GDP to rise 6% at an annualized rate in

the second quarter, but it will be south of 3% at an

annualized rate in the second half of the year. We look for

GDP to rise 3% next year, a touch lighter than the 3.1% in

the January baseline. The Bloomberg consensus is for real

GDP to increase 3% this year and 2.5% in 2023.

Inventories and global supply-chain issues remain a

downside risk to the near-term forecast. The level of real

GDP is currently 0.6% lower than if the recession didn’t

happen and the pre-pandemic trend had continued; that

gap will be closed later this year, but inventories are a risk.

Inventories played an enormous role in the gain in fourth-

quarter GDP. Inventories jumped by $173.6 billion at an

annualized rate in the fourth quarter after falling in each of

the prior three months. Inventories added 4.9 percentage

points to fourth-quarter GDP growth, among the largest

gains since the 1980s.

The sizable inventory build could be an issue for first-quarter

GDP growth because it is unlikely to be duplicated. For GDP,

it’s the change in the change in inventories that matters. In

other words, inventories would need to increase more than

that seen in the fourth quarter to add to first-quarter GDP

growth. That seems unlikely because of the Omicron variant

and its impact on supply chains.

Also, supply chains remain a downside risk. The issues with

U.S. supply chains are both supply- and demand-related. On

the demand front, wealth effects associated with rising asset

prices, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and fewer

opportunities to spend on services led to an enormous

increase in consumer goods spending. The good news is that

our U.S. Supply-Chain Stress Index has improved recently

along with our Asia-Pacific region SCSI.

Business investment and housing

Fundamentals remain supportive but less so than in January,

for business investment as corporate credit spreads have

widened. However, corporate profit margins are fairly wide,

and banks are easing lending standards.

We have real business equipment spending rising 8.2% this

year, compared with 9.7% in the January baseline. The

forecast is for real business equipment spending to increase

5.4% in 2023, a touch stronger than the 5.2% gain in the

January baseline forecast.

Risks are weighted to the downside, as financial markets

could tighten more than we anticipate and corporate credit

spreads widen further. The correlation coefficient between

monthly changes in the high-yield corporate bond spread

and changes in the S&P 500 is -0.71 since 2000. The

relationship is still strong if we look at it on a weekly basis.

Using no and various lags, the Granger causality tests

showed changes in the S&P 500 caused changes in the

high-yield corporate bond spread. The causal relationship

runs in one direction. Also, now that interest rates are rising

and the market value of global bonds with negative yields is

declining, it could put some upward pressure on U.S. long-

term rates and cause some widening in high-yield corporate

bond spreads as investors have less pressure to search for

yield.

The real nonresidential structures investment was cut this

year and next. We now look for real nonresidential

structures investment to rise 11% this year (17% in the

January baseline) and 10.7% in 2022 (11.5% in the January

baseline). The downward revision to the forecast was broad-

based across components, including structures investment

in commercial/healthcare and manufacturing. We did revise

higher the forecast for structures investment in mining

exploration, shafts and wells because of the rise in energy

prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses the American

Petroleum Institute’s weighted average of footage drilled

along with rotary rig counts from Baker Hughes in its

current-quarter estimate of private fixed investment in

mining exploration, shafts and wells. This segment now

accounts for more than 10% of nominal private fixed

investment in nonresidential structures. Therefore, a sudden

rise in energy prices would lead to an increase in the number

of active rotary rigs. Separately, growth in the Commercial

Property Price Index was revised higher by 30 basis points

this year and next, to 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Revisions to housing starts were small. Housing starts are

expected to be 1.84 million, compared with 1.82 million in

the January baseline. Revisions to housing starts next year

were also modest. Risks are heavily weighted to the

downside. There are likely only so many homes that can be

built each year because of labor-supply constraints and lack

of buildable lots. Some of the labor-supply issues will ease

as the pandemic winds down, but the reduction in

immigration is particularly problematic for homebuilders'

ability to find workers. Revisions to the forecast for new-

and existing-home sales this year were minor, as mortgage

rates haven’t risen either fast or high enough to cut

noticeably into sales.

We nudged up the forecast for the FHFA All-Transactions

House Price Index this year, with it rising 9.8%, compared

with 8.9% in the January baseline. House price growth

moderates noticeably in 2023, as prices are forecast to rise

2.4%, a touch stronger than the 2.1% in the January

baseline. This is attributable to rebalancing of supply and

demand.

Labor market weathers Omicron

The January jobs report delivered an upside surprise with

gains totaling 467,000, which far exceeded expectations.

After much concern, the impact of the Omicron virus

variant on job growth was minimal, as January’s total fell

only slightly short of the impressive 555,000 average gain in

2021. Given that the Omicron wave has already begun to

fade, the stage is set for substantial payroll gains to continue

this year.

The January employment data are incorporated into the

February baseline forecast. They led to minor tweaks to the

forecast. We have job growth averaging 384,000 per month

this year, better than the 360,000 in the January baseline

forecast. There wasn’t any material change to the forecast

for the unemployment rate this year, but it's now expected

to bottom at 3.3% next year, compared with 3.2% in the

baseline forecast.

We assume a full-employment economy is one with a 3.5%

unemployment rate, around a 62.5% labor force

participation rate, and a prime-age employment to

population ratio of 80%. All of these conditions will be met

by late this year or early next.

Marching toward March

The Federal Open Market Committee used its January

meeting to tee up the potential for the first increase in the

target fed funds rate as early as March. The post -meeting

statement noted that it “will soon be appropriate” to raise

the target range for the fed funds rate. The inflation criteria

for raising interest rates had already been met, but the Fed

was waiting for further improvement in the labor market,

and the market appears closer to meeting the threshold. The

statement described the labor market as “strong.” This was

absent in the December statement. It looks as if the tapering

process will end a week earlier; the statement said the

process will be wrapped up in early March rather than mid-

month. The statement subtly hints that the balance sheet

will eventually shrink.

Given Fed communication, new data on inflation, and job

growth, we have pulled our first rate hike forward to March.

We expect the Fed to raise the funds rate three additional

times this year, once each quarter, by 0.25 percentage point

each time. The Fed is also expected to begin quantitative

tightening this summer. That is, the central bank will not

replace the Treasury and mortgage securities it owns as they

mature or prepay, allowing its balance sheet to slowly

shrink, and putting upward pressure on longer-term rates.

We didn’t make significant changes to the forecast for the

10-year Treasury yield.

The forecast for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was

unchanged between the January and February baseline

forecasts. It still calls for stocks to steadily decline this year,

bottoming in early 2023.

THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE

U.K. Inflation Hits Long-Time High

BY ROSS CIOFFI

The U.K.’s CPI inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.5% y/y in

January, up from a 5.4% reading in December. This time we

can’t put all the blame on energy prices; the rise was mainly

due to an increase in core goods inflation owing to retailers

discounting less than usual in January. Although electricity

and gas inflation did increase, fuel prices declined slightly

after reaching multiyear highs at the end of 2021, and so did

services inflation. Looking ahead, core goods inflation will

rise higher because of the jump in producer prices, while

energy prices will soar in April in line with the announced

54% increase in the Ofgem price cap. This means that the

CPI still hasn’t reached its peak—it should do so in the

spring—and that the cost of living squeeze isn’t going away

soon.

Second estimate confirms EZ GDP slowed in Q4

The second estimate of euro zone GDP confirmed the flash

estimate that output grew by 0.3% q/q in the final quarter

of 2021. There are still a few estimates missing, but these

are of relatively smaller economies and may not sway the

estimate much. The Netherlands surprised to the upside,

with an increase of 0.9% q/q during the quarter. But given

the imposition of lockdowns in December, the lingering

effects could play out at the start of the first quarter, leading

to a weak first-quarter reading. Even without a detailed

breakdown of GDP, we expect private consumption slowed

significantly from the previous third quarter. This was

inevitable following the summer’s post-lockdown spending

spree, but the return of COVID-19, lockdowns and social

distancing slammed the brakes even harder. Investments

also likely suffered due to supply shortages, and net exports

will detract from growth. We expect activity to pick up this

spring as the pandemic abates in the second quarter of

2022.

The euro zone’s deficit came in even worse than expected

last December. The not seasonally adjusted trade balance

tumbled to a deficit of €4.6 billion from a surplus of €28.3

billion in December 2020. Exports were up 14.1% in year-

earlier terms, but imports were 36.7% higher. In seasonally

adjusted terms, the deficit deepened to €9.7 billion from

€1.8 billion a month earlier. Exports slid by 0.6% as imports

grew by 3.1%. Exports of machinery and transport

equipment took one of the largest hits, likely as supply-

chain issues kept production and therefore export order

fulfilment below potential. The trade balance will remain in

deficit for some months as base and supply-chain issues

supercharge imports and dampen exports.

EZ industrial production ends 2021 on positive note

The euro zone’s industrial production grew by 1.2% m/m in

December, adding to the 2.4% increase in December.

Manufacture of transport equipment led the month’s

increase; pharmaceutical output and production of

computer, electronic and optical equipment also tracked

strong growth. The upbeat performance in recent months in

the transport sectors hints at better supply conditions in

Europe . However, global supply lines are still tangled up, and

European producers will likely face tight inventories of key

inputs again. Moreover, surging production costs and the

Omicron outbreak in January likely weighed on output.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic that industry will continue

growing due to resilient global demand.

Norwegian GDP growth slows in fourth quarter

Norway’s GDP growth slowed significantly in the fourth

quarter, to 0.1% q/q from 3.9%, as inventories were run

down and exports of goods and services from the oil, gas

and ocean transport sectors pulled back after a strong third

quarter. By contrast, household consumption held up,

although it also slowed from the previous quarter, while

fixed investments made strong gains after a slight

contraction previously.

U.K. unemployment falls in fourth quarter

U.K. unemployment fell to 4.1% in the three months to

December from 4.3% in the September stanza.

Unemployment declined further, but so did employment,

owing to a sharp jump in the number of economically

inactive people. What stole the spotlight was the wage

numbers, however. Although nominal pay growth beat

expectations, real total pay declined by 0.1% on the back of

the jump in inflation. We expect the U.K. labor marker will

remain tight in coming months, leading to continued sharp

growth in nominal wages.

THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC

Green Light for Further PBoC Easing

BY KATRINA ELL , XIAO CHUN XU and JEFF YU

China’s consumer and producer prices continued to ease in

January, keeping the door firmly open for the People’s Bank

of China to continue its accommodative stance.

Producer price inflation eased to 9.1% y/y from 10.3% y/y in

the prior month. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI fell

by 0.2%. This result surprised on the downside in light of the

official manufacturing PMI showing a rebound in input and

output price components. An uptick in world prices for coal

and bulk commodities may not filter through until

February's PPI reading. This year's Lunar New Year

celebrations were muted due to local outbreaks of COVID-

19, and this sapped some strength from producer prices. We

should, however, be cautious in interpreting Chinese data

during the holiday period.

That goes for CPI data too. China’s consumer price inflation

weakened in January. Year-over-year price increases eased

to 0.9% from 1.5% in December. The market expected a 1%

change. Food and energy inflation cooled significantly, while

core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was

unchanged for a third straight month. On a monthly basis,

consumer prices increased 0.4%, a reversal from the 0.3%

decrease in December.

Not all components of the CPI basket eased. The recent rise

in global oil prices pushed China’s fuel prices higher, with

petrol and diesel prices climbing more than 20% year on

year. Prices for services increased because of seasonal labour

shortages in urban areas ahead of the holiday season. Flights

and services related to the home, education and medical

care all rose.

Amidst cooling inflation, the People's Bank of China in

January cut the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.1% from

2.2% and the one-year medium-term lending facility rate to

2.85% from 2.95%. We expect the divergence between U.S.

and Chinese monetary policy to persist through much of

2022. The PBoC will continue to use a variety of levers to

manage the property market slowdown and achieve its goal

of growth stabilisation in 2022. We maintain our view that

GDP will grow by 5.2% in 2022 after the 8.1% expansion in

2021.

Japan’s better end to 2021

Preliminary estimates put Japan’s GDP growth at 1.3% q/q

in the fourth quarter of 2021. This compared with a revised

0.7% contraction in the third quarter. The rebound largely

reflects better consumption spending amidst a much-

improved COVID-19 situation and leaves GDP just 0.2% shy

of its pre-COVID-19 level.

With close to 80% of Japan’s population fully vaccinated

and case numbers falling to new lows in the final months of

2021, household spending on services gradually improved

towards the year's end, enabling a rebound in consumption

that drove the recovery in GDP. Although quarter-on-

quarter growth remained behind expectations, this is

relative to revised historical data, which now show a smaller

decline in the third quarter of 2021. For 2021 as a whole,

GDP expanded 1.7%, matching our forecast.

Private consumption aside, GDP expenditure components

saw little change on the quarter. Private residential

investment dipped 0.9% q/q whereas business investment

rose 0.4%. Government consumption and investment

together fell 0.9% q/q. Meanwhile, net exports added 0.2

percentage point to growth; shipments struggled against

supply disruptions early in the fourth quarter but bounced

back towards year's end.

Part of the reason the fourth-quarter print undershot

expectations is because total gross fixed capital formation

(the sum of private residential, business and government

investment) ticked down on the quarter. We caution against

reading too much into preliminary estimates because large

revisions are common.

Still, the rebound in the fourth quarter is positive news and

underscores the potential for further recovery once services

consumption finds a more stable footing. But after a year of

ups and downs, the spread of the Omicron variant of

COVID-19 shows that Japan is not quite out of the woods

yet. Uncertainty around the new variant is weighing on

mobility and household spending, even though authorities

have so far opted not to declare another state of

emergency. Fading supply snags will help exports, while

Japan’s high vaccination rate and policy support will lift

domestic demand this year. But as we have said before, the

recovery is unlikely to proceed along a straight line.

RATINGS ROUNDUP

Upgrades for a Diverse Group of U.S. Firms

BY MICHAEL FERLEZ

U.S.

U.S. rating change activity was overwhelming positive for

the latest period, with upgrades accounting for the bulk of

activity and amount of debt affected. Rating change activity

spanned a diverse set of industrial groups. The largest

upgrade measured by the amount of affected debt was

made to Abbott Laboratories , which saw its senior

unsecured rating upgraded one-notch to A1 on $18 billion in

debt. In the rating action, Moody’s Investors Service cited

the long period of consistent execution across Abbot’s

product lines among several reasons for the upgrade. As part

of the rating action, Moody’s Investors Service also affirmed

the Abbot’s commercial paper rating at Prime-1.

Europe

Western European rating change activity was similarly

positive, though activity remains light. For the week ended

February 15, upgrades accounted for three of the four

changes and 88% of affected debt. The largest change for

the week was to U.K. -based transaction processor,

International Game Technology PLC . Moody’s Investors

Service upgraded both IGT’s corporate family rating and its

existing senior secured notes to Ba2. Moody’s also upgraded

the firm’s Probability of Default rating to Ba2-PD. In the

rating rationale, Moody’s Investors Service cited several

reasons for the upgrade, including the resilience of IGT’s

lottery business as well as the rebound in gaming operations

and growth in its digital and sports betting businesses. In

total, the upgrade impacted $6.4 billion in outstanding debt.

RATINGS ROUND-UP

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

Apr01

Aug04

Dec07

Apr11

Aug14

Dec17

Apr21

FIGURE 1

Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions

By Count of Actions

By Amount of Debt Affected

* Trailing 3-month average

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 2

BCF

Bank Credit Facility Rating

MM

Money-Market

CFR

Corporate Family Rating

MTN

MTN Program Rating

CP

Commercial Paper Rating

Notes

Notes

FSR

Bank Financial Strength Rating

PDR

Probability of Default Rating

IFS

Insurance Financial Strength Rating

PS

Preferred Stock Rating

IR

Issuer Rating

SGLR

Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating

JrSub

Junior Subordinated Rating

SLTD

Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating

LGD

Loss Given Default Rating

SrSec

Senior Secured Rating

LTCF

Long-Term Corporate Family Rating

SrUnsec

Senior Unsecured Rating

LTD

Long-Term Deposit Rating

SrSub

Senior Subordinated

LTIR

Long-Term Issuer Rating

STD

Short-Term Deposit Rating

Rating Key

FIGURE 3

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New LTD

Rating

IG/S

G

2/9/2022

STAPLES, INC.

Industrial

SrSec/SrUnsec/BCF/

LTCFR/PDR

3000.00

D

B2

B3

SG

2/10/2022

TOLL ROAD INVESTORS PARTNERSHIP II, L.P. Industrial

SrUnsec

68.85

U

Baa2

A2

IG

2/10/2022

PNM RESOURCES, INC. - TEXAS - NEW MEXICO

POWER COMPANY

Utility

SrSec/BCF/LTIR

93.20

D

A1

A2

IG

2/14/2022

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

Industrial

SrUnsec

315.08

U

Baa1

A3

IG

2/14/2022

CRESTWOOD HOLDINGS LLC- CRESTWOOD

MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Industrial

SrUnsec

900.00

U

Ba2

Ba3

SG

2/14/2022

NMG HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

Industrial

SrSec/LTCFR/PDR

1100.00

U

Caa2

Caa1

SG

2/15/2022

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

Industrial

SrUnsec

17615.61

U

A2

A1

IG

2/15/2022

TENASKA VIRGINIA PARTNERS, L.P.

Utility

SrSec

483.50

U

Baa2

Baa1

IG

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 4

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New

LTD

Rating

IG/

SG

Country

2/9/2022

DKT HOLDINGS APS-TDC HOLDING A/S

Utility

SrUnsec/MTN

1167.66

D

B1

B2

SG DENMARK

2/11/2022

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

Industrial

SrSec/LTCFR/PDR

6438.65

U

Ba3

Ba2

SG UNITED KINGDOM

2/11/2022

NYKREDIT HOLDING A/S-NYKREDIT

REALKREDIT A/S

Financial

LTIR/LTD/MTN

U

A2

A1

IG DENMARK

2/11/2022

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC

Industrial

SrSec/SrUnsec/BCF/

LTCFR/PDR

2075.00

U

Ba3

Ba2

SG UNITED KINGDOM

Source: Moody's

MARKET DATA

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Aa2

A2

Baa2

Source: Moody's

Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Ba2

B2

Caa-C

Source: Moody's

Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)

CDS MOVERS

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

Coca-Cola Company (The)

Aa1

Aa2

A1

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ba1

Ba2

Ba2

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

B1

B2

Caa1

Crown Castle International Corp.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa3

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P .

A2

A3

Baa2

Calpine Corporation

B2

B3

B2

Sysco Corporation

Baa2

Baa3

Baa1

DTE Energy Company

Aa2

Aa3

Baa2

ONEOK, Inc.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa3

Boston Properties Limited Partnership

Baa2

Baa3

Baa1

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Baa2

A3

Baa2

PepsiCo, Inc.

A2

A1

A1

Philip Morris International Inc.

A2

A1

A2

General Electric Company

Baa3

Baa2

Baa1

Eli Lilly and Company

Aa2

Aa1

A2

FirstEnergy Corp.

Baa3

Baa2

Ba1

Emerson Electric Company

Baa1

A3

A2

Danaher Corporation

A3

A2

Baa1

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

A2

A1

A2

United Rentals ( North America ), Inc.

Ba2

Ba1

Ba2

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

B2

469

342

128

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)

B2

314

232

82

Rite Aid Corporation

Caa2

1,145

1,073

72

Qwest Corporation

Ba2

254

185

69

American Airlines Group Inc.

Caa1

774

720

54

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc .

B2

494

449

44

TEGNA Inc.

Ba3

474

437

37

Pitney Bowes Inc.

B3

669

632

37

Liberty Interactive LLC

B2

567

531

36

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

B3

406

370

36

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

Talen Energy Supply, LLC

Caa2

4,168

4,202

-33

Domtar Corporation

Ba3

415

440

-25

Newell Brands Inc.

Ba1

108

131

-23

Mattel, Inc.

B1

115

136

-22

SITE Centers Corp.

Baa3

103

120

-17

Crown Castle International Corp.

Baa3

81

91

-11

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Ba2

166

174

-8

Murphy Oil Corporation

Ba3

338

346

-8

Wendy's International, LLC

Caa2

128

136

-8

Levi Strauss & Co.

Ba2

121

129

-7

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

ENGIE SA

A1

A2

Baa1

Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ

Baa1

Baa2

A3

Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF)

A2

A3

A3

National Bank of Greece S.A.

Ba3

B1

B3

Bank of Scotland plc

A1

A2

A1

Electrabel SA

Baa2

Baa3

Baa1

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc

B2

B3

B1

Alliander N.V.

Aa3

A1

Aa3

thyssenkrupp AG

Ba3

B1

B1

Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .

A1

A2

Baa1

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

Spain , Government of

A1

Aa3

Baa1

HSBC Holdings plc

Baa1

A3

A3

Portugal , Government of

A1

Aa3

Baa2

UniCredit S.p.A .

Baa3

Baa2

Baa1

UniCredit Bank AG

Aa2

Aa1

A2

Orange

A2

A1

Baa1

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Aa2

Aa1

Baa1

BASF (SE)

Aa3

Aa2

A3

UBS AG

A2

A1

Aa3

Danone

Aa3

Aa2

Baa1

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

Novafives S.A.S.

Caa2

898

801

97

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A .

Caa1

369

322

46

Vedanta Resources Limited

B3

800

761

40

Avon Products, Inc.

Ba3

324

290

34

Clariant AG

Ba1

117

86

31

Premier Foods Finance plc

B3

262

235

27

Iceland Bondco plc

Caa2

572

548

24

Rolls-Royce plc

Ba3

207

183

23

Atlantia S.p.A .

Ba3

155

135

20

CECONOMY AG

Ba1

247

227

20

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

Caa2

515

534

-19

Boparan Finance plc

Caa1

1,324

1,339

-15

Stagecoach Group Plc

Baa3

78

92

-14

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Caa1

731

744

-13

Permanent tsb p.l.c.

Baa2

213

225

-12

Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ

A3

61

71

-10

NIBC Bank N.V.

Baa1

58

67

-9

Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria S.A.

Baa1

68

74

-5

Sappi Papier Holding GmbH

Ba2

329

333

-5

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Baa2

142

145

-3

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

China Development Bank

Baa1

Baa2

A1

SoftBank Group Corp.

B1

B2

Ba3

Bank of China Limited

Baa1

Baa2

A1

SK Hynix Inc.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

LG Electronics Inc.

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Amcor Pty Ltd

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aaa

Aa1

A3

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

A2

A3

Ba3

Japan , Government of

Aaa

Aaa

A1

China , Government of

A3

A3

A1

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Senior Ratings

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Aa2

Aa1

A1

Mitsubishi Corporation

Aa1

Aaa

A2

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd

A1

Aa3

Aa1

Hong Kong SAR, China , Government of

Aa2

Aa1

Aa3

DBS Bank Ltd.

Aa3

Aa2

Aa1

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Baa3

Baa2

Baa3

Woori Bank

Aa2

Aa1

A1

Korea Expressway Corporation

Aa3

Aa2

Aa2

Flex Ltd.

Baa3

Baa2

Baa3

GS Caltex Corporation

Aa3

Aa2

Baa1

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

SoftBank Group Corp.

Ba3

332

312

20

Pakistan , Government of

B3

415

401

14

Flex Ltd.

Baa3

89

77

12

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Baa3

86

77

9

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

Ba2

315

306

9

Woolworths Group Limited

Baa2

61

54

7

MTR Corporation Limited

Aa3

34

29

5

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Baa2

161

156

5

India , Government of

Baa3

102

99

4

State Bank of India

Baa3

103

99

4

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Feb. 16

Feb. 9

Spread Diff

Tata Motors Limited

B1

239

252

-12

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Baa3

102

107

-5

ORIX Corporation

A3

29

31

-2

China Development Bank

A1

61

62

-1

Bank of China Limited

A1

63

64

-1

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Ba1

45

46

-1

Japan Tobacco Inc.

A2

19

20

-1

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

A3

24

25

-1

Panasonic Corporation

Baa1

29

30

-1

Hitachi, Ltd.

A3

19

20

-1

Source: Moody's, CMA

Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022)

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

CDS Spreads

ISSUANCE





0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated

ISSUANCE

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

18.725

3.470

23.745

Year-to-Date

204.438

43.891

258.733

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

14.742

1.600

16.513

Year-to-Date

129.846

12.951

143.795

* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.

Source: Moody's/ Dealogic

USD Denominated

Euro Denominated

Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions

