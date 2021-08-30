U.S. markets closed

Suren Ajjarapu is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

LEBANON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suren Ajjarapu is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Executive for his years of exceptional work in the Pharmaceutical field.

An experienced entrepreneur with many years of leadership experience, he is known as a skilled executive manager who leads companies towards innovation and success. Mr. Ajjarapu has experience as a corporate strategist, fundraiser, and marketer. He believes that success comes from following a vision of achievement, and has successfully founded and operated businesses in the Biofuels and Information Technology sectors.

Mr. Ajjarapu first attended the University of South Florida, achieving a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Finance. He attended Harvard Business School Executive Education, where he attended the Private Equity and Venture Capital Programe. Mr. Ajjarapu then studied at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Civil Engineering. Graduating in 1995, he attended South Dakota State University, earning a Master's degree in Environmental Science.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ajjarapu has worked in many leadership roles in a variety of industries. In 1995, he co-Founded Global Information Technology and worked as the COO and Director. The company provided IT outsourcing and systems design, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and with major operations in India, from 1995-2005. Mr. Ajjarapu next worked as the President/Director of Ametis biofuel company until 2008. From 2009-2012, Mr. Ajjarapu was the Founder, CEO, and chairman of Sansur Renewable Energy, Inc., which developed wind power sites throughout the United States and India.

In his current role, Mr. Ajjarapu is the CEO/Chairman of Trxade Group, Inc. He has served in multiple roles at Trxade Group, including Secretary, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer. He is very proud to have gotten Trxade Group, Inc. listed on the NASDAQ in 2020. Trxade Group Inc. currently has no debt and has made over $6.5 million in earnings.

Trxade Group Inc. serves pharmacies across the US as a trusted marketplace with over 50 pedigree (track and trace) compliant wholesalers for each Rx price check. Over 12,000 pharmacies use Trxade Group Inc. to save up to 90% on wholesale costs, save hours of time spent on the phone, and utilize the free registration. One out of three independent pharmacies use Trxade to ensure that they are getting the best deal for their money before they order from their primary or secondary supplier.

Mr. Ajjarapu gives public speaking presentations, and was featured on the "Power Hour" Benzinga YouTube show in May 2021, where he discussed the launch of a new app coming in summer 2021. The app, which is currently in beta testing, would provide the technology for vaccination scheduling and allows users to easily verify the results of a COVID-19 test.

The key to his success is education and networking. Mr. Ajjarapu has demonstrated his capacity for working with people across cultural, economic, and political spheres to accomplish his goals. He plans to retire in the next five years or so.

For more information, visit trxade.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suren-ajjarapu-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301365407.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

