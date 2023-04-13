SureX Launched New Investment Matrix, Leading the New Trend of Wealth Management

SureX

Mahe, Seychelles, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the emergence of the cryptocurrency market, more investors are focusing on this field. However, for novice investors, the cryptocurrency market is full of various uncertainties and risks. How to be in this market with ease? SureX zero-operation financial products are here to provide a reliable alternative for novice investors.

Fascinating Cryptocurrency and DeFi

"DeFi" is an acronym for Decentralized Finance, which allows users to trade and invest without a central authority. This financial model is based on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. And it aims to provide a more secure and transparent financial experience.

In the past, cryptocurrencies have been seen as mysterious digital assets. But with the rise of DeFi, it has gradually become a more open and inclusive investment way. the concept of DeFi has expanded from the early days of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts to a wider range of areas, including liquidity mining, flash loan, decentralized exchanges and more.

The total market capitalization of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has surged along since the crisis that hit Silicon Valley banks in recent weeks, as cryptocurrencies became one of the risk-averse options for investors. Bitcoin has again become the best-performing global broad asset class so far in 2023, ranking first in global broad asset class gains and its Nasdaq far outpacing the second one.

Since the inception of Bitcoin in 2008, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has reached $3 trillion in 2021, driven by concepts such as Defi, which has seen numerous stories of "windfall" until now:

Deal-hunters rewarded millions of dollars in tokens through airdrop farming; someone bought a nameless coin on chain before going to bed and woke up to find that the value of these coins had been equivalent to the total of their 60-year salary; someone held the coin for a month and it went up 1500%, and even more comically after selling the coin, it went up to 3000%; some people use Defi lending + liquidity mining model to earn $20 million in 5 days, with a yield in percent million; someone's token YFI rises over 32,000% in one month, becoming the first cryptocurrency in history to surpass Bitcoin in price.....

Relying on DeFi to manage your money has a higher yield cap than any legitimate and transparent financial product you currently know.

But against the context of such staggering returns, the current state of Defi is caught in a loop of suspended growth for users, with ultra-high barriers (i.e. more learning costs, technical risks, operation mode, etc.) preventing the enter for vast majority of wealth-seekers.

SureX - a crypto exchange built on Inclusive Finance

"How to turn decentralized finance into inclusive finance that benefits the general public?"

This was the initial proposition of SureX Exchange at the beginning of its establishment, and its ultimate mission is "to help more people to receive the DeFi dividend".

As the first exchange to launch Defi and single pledge wealth management, SureX has made a product design that is perfectly compatible with Defi's financial management and community power.

The SureX development team came up with a "spot-blasting" approach to address the high threshold and fees of DeFi. They combined the best of centralized and decentralized finance to create a one-stop access platform for Defi's portfolio of financial products. This platform allows ordinary people to easily participate in the global ecosystem of decentralized finance without the need to master smart wallets and complex on-chain operations. In this way, the barriers to DeFi are significantly lowered and people can more easily participate and invest in cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the SureX platform also offers low fees and high yield financial products, allowing more people to enjoy the benefits of DeFi.

SureX Term Pledge Wealth Management

Simply put, this type of investment is bringing together the funds of a group of dispersed investors and then invested by one institution or team. These funds are put into a securely audited liquidity pool, and then the returns are obtained through on-chain liquidity mining. This approach safeguards investors' funds while earning higher returns.

You can understand it as a time deposit in a bank, as long as you use the funds to subscribe to finance you can collect interest daily. The difference only lies in the need to use cryptocurrency, a minimum of 100USDT to escrow, enjoy a monthly rate of 7.2%, daily settlement and a minimum annualized return of 21%.

SureX Pledge Wealth Management Documentary Trading System

A community of top traders in the industry who will teach you how to start investing in cryptocurrencies and create a long-term stable profit model through low-risk passive investments.

The order-following pledge system is a model similar to that of a fund manager investing on behalf of a professional trader and dealer who develops position strategies, and the user can decide which teacher to follow by using data such as the historical returns of these professionals. The user only needs to follow the order with one click, during which he can check the fluctuation of the return of the financial management.

In this way, all investors need to do is to choose traders they consider reliable.





SureX Bull & Bear Battle

Compared with the traditional trading mechanism, the bull-bear battle has the characteristics of wide audience, quick start and considerable profit. And its the gameplay is simple and rough, even a crypto novice can easily get started in three minutes.

It is divided into "bull side" and "bear side", and adopts the PK matchmaking method. The "bull" side is matched to the "bear" side through the SureX exchange's matchmaking, and the two sides place their orders and become each other's opponents.

Players can choose the currency and time, and decide whether the next market direction will be "bull" (up) or "bear" (down) by betting on different values of USDT. If a player buys in a bull market and the closing price is greater than the opening price, the player wins, and vice versa, the other player wins, and vice versa for the rules for buying in a bear market.

Of course, the novice grows. And SureX has prepared higher latitude products such as futures contracts and liquidity mining system, and is also on track to continue developing more quality services.

All of SureX's products have three distinctive features:

1. High yield

2. Low threshold

3. Low fees and charges

All products revolve around SureX's core philosophy and service tenet: insight into user needs, and fully assist users in financial investment, and to create a simple and professional digital currency trading platform for all decentralized financial participants, serving not only professional traders, but also newcomers to cryptocurrency investment.

The current concept boom of DeFi, Web3, NFT, Metaverse has gave birth to numerous projects, but there is still no excellent intermediate product in the market that meets the usage habits of traditional finance-leaning and Defi novice, which is the problem but also an opportunity for SureX to stand out from the centralized exchanges.

The SureX team believes that complementary and win-win cooperation is the best driving force to build a global inclusive financial ecosystem.

CONTACT: Jacky Zhou SURE BIT INTERNATIONAL LTD Jacky(at)surexchange.io



