U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.41
    -4.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,135.07
    -73.44 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,857.21
    +21.45 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.30
    -3.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.51
    -1.77 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    -35.40 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -1.01 (-4.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3200
    +0.0300 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2820
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,819.62
    +2,044.46 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.20
    +64.87 (+6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Surex partners with Filogix to integrate insurance quotes into the mortgage application process

·2 min read

Mortgage brokers can now start a home insurance quote with one click

TORONTO and MAGRATH, AB , Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surex, Canada's fastest growing online Insurance Marketplace™, and Filogix, a Finastra company that has served as the technology hub of the Canadian mortgage industry for over two decades, have partnered to enable mortgage brokers to initiate a home insurance quote alongside any mortgage application with a single click.

Surex, Canada&#39;s #1 Insurance Marketplace&#x002122; Logo (CNW Group/Finastra)
Surex, Canada's #1 Insurance Marketplace™ Logo (CNW Group/Finastra)

The integration of Surex with Filogix Expert will allow mortgage brokers to easily request home insurance quotes for customers with a simple click of a button. Brokers will receive access to 10+ offers from Canada's leading insurance carriers, all within the Filogix Expert platform. Home insurance is a critical aspect to mortgage origination and the goal is to simplify the process, add value to the customer experience and help get deals done faster.

"We are always trying to make the insurance buying process easier. Now, with this partnership, Canadians can take the - sometimes complicated - process of obtaining a mortgage, together with home insurance, and have it all done seamlessly in the same transaction," said Lance Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Surex.

"Filogix is committed to streamlining the mortgage process, from origination through to underwriting," said Jerry Lo, Vice President, Filogix. "Through our partnership with Surex, we are removing another barrier from the process. Brokers will be able to access and provide their customers with home insurance quotes, providing a better experience and greater value for all involved."

About Surex
Surex is Canada's fastest growing online insurance marketplace. Quote, compare & buy online, with access to instant proof of insurance.

Surex provides auto, home, and business insurance to customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon. The company was named on the Canadian Business' Growth 500 list the last three years, as well as on IBC's Top 10 Insurance Brokerages in Canada for 2021.

www.surex.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Finastra
Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

Finastra Logo (CNW Group/Finastra)
Finastra Logo (CNW Group/Finastra)

SOURCE Finastra

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c9523.html

Recommended Stories

  • AMC reports after the bell — here’s what to expect

    Macquarie Group senior analyst Chad Beynon discusses his expectations for AMC, which is set to report second-quarter results after the bell on Monday, as well as his outlook for the movie theater industry.

  • Is Novavax Stock Still a Buy With Its Management's Credibility Crumbling?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stan Erck and his leadership team face this very issue right now. The company has maintained for a while now that it planned to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter of 2021. Is Novavax still a buy with its management's credibility crumbling?

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Lightspeed Announces Launch of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of a public offering of Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 866 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of March 31st. In this […]

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • Robinhood's Secret Ingredient Has a New Stock Smell

    Robinhood's IPO Access has let its users get in on seven new offerings, including its own. The spring and summer debutantes are averaging a nearly 40% gain so far.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

    The AI-powered online insurer continues to expand -- even if its headline growth rates don't seem that impressive.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.