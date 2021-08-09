Surex partners with Filogix to integrate insurance quotes into the mortgage application process

Mortgage brokers can now start a home insurance quote with one click

TORONTO and MAGRATH, AB , Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surex, Canada's fastest growing online Insurance Marketplace™, and Filogix, a Finastra company that has served as the technology hub of the Canadian mortgage industry for over two decades, have partnered to enable mortgage brokers to initiate a home insurance quote alongside any mortgage application with a single click.

The integration of Surex with Filogix Expert will allow mortgage brokers to easily request home insurance quotes for customers with a simple click of a button. Brokers will receive access to 10+ offers from Canada's leading insurance carriers, all within the Filogix Expert platform. Home insurance is a critical aspect to mortgage origination and the goal is to simplify the process, add value to the customer experience and help get deals done faster.

"We are always trying to make the insurance buying process easier. Now, with this partnership, Canadians can take the - sometimes complicated - process of obtaining a mortgage, together with home insurance, and have it all done seamlessly in the same transaction," said Lance Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Surex.

"Filogix is committed to streamlining the mortgage process, from origination through to underwriting," said Jerry Lo, Vice President, Filogix. "Through our partnership with Surex, we are removing another barrier from the process. Brokers will be able to access and provide their customers with home insurance quotes, providing a better experience and greater value for all involved."

About Surex

Surex is Canada's fastest growing online insurance marketplace. Quote, compare & buy online, with access to instant proof of insurance.

Surex provides auto, home, and business insurance to customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon. The company was named on the Canadian Business' Growth 500 list the last three years, as well as on IBC's Top 10 Insurance Brokerages in Canada for 2021.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

